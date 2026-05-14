Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Faces Extreme Heat As Mercury Set To Touch 43°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set to witness scorching heat over the next few days, with temperatures expected to climb from 41°C to nearly 43°C. The IMD has warned that dry winds and clear skies could worsen heatwave-like conditions

Residents of Delhi are likely to face another extremely hot day on May 15 as the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41°C, while the minimum may settle near 24°C. Even though partly cloudy skies are likely, weather experts say they will offer little relief from the intense heat.

Humidity levels between 35 and 50 percent are expected to make outdoor conditions more uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours. The combination of blazing sunshine and hot winds could create heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.

Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping out between noon and 4 PM unless necessary. Children, senior citizens and outdoor workers are considered most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses during this period.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department, temperatures in the capital are expected to rise steadily over the next five days. The mercury may remain around 41°C on May 16 and 17 before touching 43°C by May 18.

Meteorologists say the absence of western disturbances and prolonged clear skies are allowing dry northwesterly winds to heat the region rapidly. Night temperatures are also increasing gradually, making conditions uncomfortable even after sunset.

Strong surface winds are expected between May 17 and 19, but experts believe these winds will remain hot and dry instead of bringing relief. With no immediate rainfall predicted, Delhiites may have to endure prolonged extreme heat conditions through the coming week.

Doctors and health experts have urged residents to take precautions as the severe heat raises the risk of dehydration, fatigue and heatstroke. People are being advised to drink plenty of water and include fluids such as lemonade, buttermilk and electrolyte-rich drinks in their daily routine.

Wearing loose cotton clothing, covering the head outdoors and staying indoors during peak afternoon hours can help reduce exposure to the harsh weather. Experts also recommend avoiding strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

Anyone experiencing dizziness, vomiting, severe headache or unusual weakness should seek immediate medical attention. Weather specialists warn that if current conditions continue, the final weeks of May could become even more severe for the national capital.

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