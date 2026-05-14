Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across Tamil Nadu Chennai To Stay Cloudy

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall over next few days as deep depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to influence weather conditions across the state, according to the Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to a deep depression persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Rainfall activity has already been reported in many parts of the state over the past 24 hours.

Nattarasankottai in Sivaganga district recorded the highest rainfall at 19.2 mm. Cooler temperatures were observed in Madurai and Coimbatore, while Kodaikanal recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius.

For today, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district along with Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Theni and Karaikal regions. Light to moderate rain is expected across several other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The weather department has predicted continued rain activity across the state for the next three days.

May 15:

Heavy rainfall is likely in Coimbatore hills, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.

May 16:

Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts are expected to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

May 17:

Heavy rain is likely over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, especially in hilly regions where intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging and reduced visibility.

Chennai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Light to moderate rain may occur in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea as strong winds are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Kumarikadal regions. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph and occasionally gust up to 60 kmph.

The weather department also noted that rough sea conditions are likely over the Andaman Sea and several parts of the Bay of Bengal due to the prevailing deep depression system.

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