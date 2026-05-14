Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Trough Triggers Rain Alert Across Parts Of Telugu States

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing contrasting weather conditions as several districts receive rain and thunderstorms while many others continue to battle intense heat and humidity

A trough extending from the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has started influencing weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh. Due to this, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in districts including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal.

Authorities have advised farmers and cattle herders to stay alert during thunderstorms. People working outdoors have been asked not to shelter under trees and instead move to safer buildings during lightning activity.

Even as some districts receive rain, large parts of the state are reeling under severe heat. The AP Disaster Management Authority said maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 43°C and 44°C in several areas.

Hot wind conditions are likely in mandals across Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, East Godavari, NTR and Anantapur districts. On Thursday, temperatures crossed 40°C in 126 mandals spread across 17 districts.

The highest temperature recorded was 43.3°C in Sanjamala of Nandyal district. Other major readings included 42.9°C in Kautalam (Kurnool), 42.8°C in Terannapalli (Anantapur), and 42.2°C in both Rayalapeta (Chittoor) and Jammalamadugu (Kadapa). Residents continue to struggle with sweltering heat and rising humidity levels.

Weather experts have indicated that the southwest monsoon may enter the Andaman Sea and nearby regions earlier than usual this year. Conditions over the Bay of Bengal are currently favourable for its advancement.

Typically, the monsoon reaches the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 20, but this year it is expected to arrive by May 15 itself. If conditions continue to remain supportive, Kerala could also witness an early monsoon onset, bringing hope for relief from the ongoing heat across southern states.

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