403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Oil to Slovakia Resumes Through Druzhba Pipeline
(MENAFN) Russian crude oil deliveries to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have been restored, Slovak Finance Minister Denisa Sakova confirmed Thursday — ending a disruption that had inflamed tensions across Central Europe.
"Today, from 2:00 a.m. (00:00GMT), the supply of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline was resumed," Sakova wrote in a post on Facebook, the US-based social media platform.
Sakova, who also serves as Slovakia's deputy prime minister, offered further assurance that the resumption was proceeding smoothly, stating that the current supply of oil is moving "in accordance with the agreed plan."
The Druzhba pipeline has emerged as one of the most politically charged flashpoints in Europe since Russian oil flows to both Hungary and Slovakia were abruptly cut off in January. The two nations — Budapest and Bratislava — have squarely blamed Kyiv for the interruption, while Ukraine has maintained that a Russian strike was responsible for the breakdown, leaving the dispute unresolved even as supplies resume.
"Today, from 2:00 a.m. (00:00GMT), the supply of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline was resumed," Sakova wrote in a post on Facebook, the US-based social media platform.
Sakova, who also serves as Slovakia's deputy prime minister, offered further assurance that the resumption was proceeding smoothly, stating that the current supply of oil is moving "in accordance with the agreed plan."
The Druzhba pipeline has emerged as one of the most politically charged flashpoints in Europe since Russian oil flows to both Hungary and Slovakia were abruptly cut off in January. The two nations — Budapest and Bratislava — have squarely blamed Kyiv for the interruption, while Ukraine has maintained that a Russian strike was responsible for the breakdown, leaving the dispute unresolved even as supplies resume.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment