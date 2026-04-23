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Summer Ka Asli Mazza Begins At Imagicaa With Thrills, Beats & Incredible Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23rd April 2026: Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, India's favourite themed entertainment destination, is turning up the heat this season with its vibrant summer campaign, "Summer ka Asli Mazza.", The destination is inviting families, kids, couples, and Gen Z audiences to experience the ultimate summer getaway in the cool foothills of Lonavala, with special summer offerings. As part of the celebrations, it will host the two-day Imagicaa Sundowner Party on 16th and 17th May, featuring DJ Akhtar and DJ Turbulence, bringing together high-energy music, lively entertainment, and scenic sunset views.
As summer holidays begin, families often find themselves balancing travel plans with increased screen time at home, especially for children. With longer days and school breaks, this is a great time to step out, reconnect, and spend quality time away from digital distractions. Outdoor outings offer more than just fun, they create real moments of togetherness where families can bond, children can explore freely, and memories are made along the way. In this context, day-long getaways like Imagicaa provide the perfect setting to unplug and turn a simple outing into a memorable summer ritual.
At the Theme Park, guests can dive into a range of summer-ready offerings designed to beat the heat, including indoor air-conditioned attractions and immersive rides like 'Bhangarh.' Misting zones across the park offer a quick way to cool off, while younger visitors can step into the magical world of 'Tubbby's Secret Party' with Imagicaa's characters. The Water Park adds to the excitement as a day-to-evening party destination with exclusively for women wave pool slots, foam parties, live DJ weekends, dedicated kids' zones, and new high-thrill slides, making it a lively outing for both families and young groups.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Jai Malpani, Managing Director, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, said, with 'Summer ka Asli Mazza" we are bringing to life a campaign that goes beyond entertainment. It is an invitation to experience the season in its truest form. We have been committed to curating immersive, high quality experiences that bring families, friends and young audiences together in moments of genuine joy and connection. From the high energy Sundowner party to the full breadth of entertainment offering across our parks, every touchpoint is crafted to be enjoyable. As a renowned entertainment setting, we remain committed to delivering experiences that are truly exceptional.
With over 100 unique offerings across the Theme Park, Water Park, Snow Park, and Trampoline Park, Imagicaa brings together a wholesome holiday in one destination, home to several 'industry-first attractions' in India. From the vibrant Grand Imagicaa Parade and the spectacular Musical Fountain Show to premium stay experiences at Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli, the destination offers a seamless mix of thrill, entertainment, and comfort, making it the go-to escape for the summer season.
About Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited (BSE: 539056; NSE: IMAGICAA) owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, Sai Teerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations. The company offers a wide range of exciting experiences, from thrilling rides and water slides to spiritual attractions, catering to families and tourists of all ages. Imagicaaworld is committed to providing world-class entertainment across its parks.
As summer holidays begin, families often find themselves balancing travel plans with increased screen time at home, especially for children. With longer days and school breaks, this is a great time to step out, reconnect, and spend quality time away from digital distractions. Outdoor outings offer more than just fun, they create real moments of togetherness where families can bond, children can explore freely, and memories are made along the way. In this context, day-long getaways like Imagicaa provide the perfect setting to unplug and turn a simple outing into a memorable summer ritual.
At the Theme Park, guests can dive into a range of summer-ready offerings designed to beat the heat, including indoor air-conditioned attractions and immersive rides like 'Bhangarh.' Misting zones across the park offer a quick way to cool off, while younger visitors can step into the magical world of 'Tubbby's Secret Party' with Imagicaa's characters. The Water Park adds to the excitement as a day-to-evening party destination with exclusively for women wave pool slots, foam parties, live DJ weekends, dedicated kids' zones, and new high-thrill slides, making it a lively outing for both families and young groups.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Jai Malpani, Managing Director, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited, said, with 'Summer ka Asli Mazza" we are bringing to life a campaign that goes beyond entertainment. It is an invitation to experience the season in its truest form. We have been committed to curating immersive, high quality experiences that bring families, friends and young audiences together in moments of genuine joy and connection. From the high energy Sundowner party to the full breadth of entertainment offering across our parks, every touchpoint is crafted to be enjoyable. As a renowned entertainment setting, we remain committed to delivering experiences that are truly exceptional.
With over 100 unique offerings across the Theme Park, Water Park, Snow Park, and Trampoline Park, Imagicaa brings together a wholesome holiday in one destination, home to several 'industry-first attractions' in India. From the vibrant Grand Imagicaa Parade and the spectacular Musical Fountain Show to premium stay experiences at Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli, the destination offers a seamless mix of thrill, entertainment, and comfort, making it the go-to escape for the summer season.
About Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited (BSE: 539056; NSE: IMAGICAA) owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, Sai Teerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations. The company offers a wide range of exciting experiences, from thrilling rides and water slides to spiritual attractions, catering to families and tourists of all ages. Imagicaaworld is committed to providing world-class entertainment across its parks.
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