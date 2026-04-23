K'taka: Ballari Congress MP Flags Large-Scale Illegal Iron Ore Transport

MENAFN - IANS) Ballari (Karnataka), April 23 (IANS) Allegations of large-scale illegal transportation of iron ore have resurfaced in Karnataka's Ballari district, with Congress MP E. Tukaram claiming that regulatory mechanisms have failed to curb the ongoing violations in the mining belt.

Addressing the media, Tukaram alleged on Thursday that more than 1,500 trucks transport iron ore daily from the Sandur mining region, with each vehicle carrying between 18 and 40 tonnes. He claimed that despite the existence of a permit system, illegal transportation continues unchecked.

The MP pointed out serious lapses in monitoring infrastructure, stating that out of four check posts near Bandihatti, only one is functional, while the remaining have been lying defunct for nearly three months. He alleged that excess ore is being transported through these non-functional check posts and that weighbridge checks are being bypassed.

Tukaram expressed concern over what he termed negligence and possible collusion by officials of the Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) and the Forest Department. He further alleged that ore worth crores of rupees is being illegally transported, with private companies allegedly benefiting from the racket. He also raised suspicions of the involvement of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) officials.

“The trucks carrying iron ore are being transported openly without proper weight checks. I have brought this to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, but no action has been taken,” Tukaram said. He added that he would write to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary seeking a thorough investigation.

Recalling past instances, Tukaram said he had conducted raids in 2019 and earlier in 2008, when Ballari had gained notoriety for rampant illegal mining. He alleged that even then, discrepancies of 300 to 400 kg per truck were found and warned that officials were allowing illegal transport after collecting bribes.

He claimed that some check posts are operating manually, with trucks avoiding entry points altogether, enabling large-scale violations. He further alleged that private companies had earlier borne the cost of staff salaries and that Home Guard deployment was inadequate.

Tukaram also referred to the reforms initiated after public protests against illegal mining, which led to the formation of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in 2013 and the introduction of guidelines for regulating the quality and quantity of iron ore extraction. Mines were categorised into A, B, and C categories, and auction-based mining was introduced to ensure transparency.

He said integrated check posts were established to monitor the dispatch and receipt of ore, including verification at points such as Hospet. However, he claimed that these safeguards are now being undermined.

Emphasising that natural resources belong to the public, Tukaram said strict scientific verification and monitoring must be enforced to ensure that mining activities are conducted legally and that the benefits reach the people.