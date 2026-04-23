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12 AVTODOM Group services, dealerships and detailing centers received the Good Place award from Yandex Maps
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The AVTODOM Group's dealerships, services and detailing centers were awarded the Good Place 2026 status by Yandex Maps. Nine service centers, two dealerships and one detailing center from AVTODOM Group received awards this year.
Twelve locations received awards: AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky, AVTODOM Vnukovo BMW Service, AVTODOM Zorge Mini Service, AVTODOM Zorge, AVTODOM Porsche Center Leninsky, AVTODOM Vernadsky BMW Service, AVTODOM BMW Startovaya Service, AVTODOM Vernadsky, AVTODOM Detailing Zorge, AVTODOM MKAD BMW Service, AVTODOM Zorge BMW Service and AVTODOM Varshavka Service.
The Good Place award is given annually to companies that receive high ratings from Yandex Maps users. Companies must score at least 4.5 points and have at least 10 real reviews on Yandex Maps to earn this status. A company's active communication with users is also important. The award confirms customer trust and the quality of services provided.
Visitors of AVTODOM Group dealerships, service centers and detailing centers note the speed of repairs in their reviews on Yandex Maps. They thank AVTODOM Group staff for their politeness and willingness to answer all their questions. Car owners also emphasize the high quality of services provided. They also highlight the quality of detailing: thorough washing, polishing and paint protection. Furthermore, they express their willingness to recommend AVTODOM Group dealerships to their friends.
The AVTODOM Group press service notes: "We are grateful to our visitors who took the time to leave a review on Yandex Maps. Feedback helps us identify our strengths and areas for improvement. AVTODOM Group values our customers' trust and continues to improve our service levels to ensure that every visit to our services, dealerships and detailing centers is a positive experience".
Twelve locations received awards: AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky, AVTODOM Vnukovo BMW Service, AVTODOM Zorge Mini Service, AVTODOM Zorge, AVTODOM Porsche Center Leninsky, AVTODOM Vernadsky BMW Service, AVTODOM BMW Startovaya Service, AVTODOM Vernadsky, AVTODOM Detailing Zorge, AVTODOM MKAD BMW Service, AVTODOM Zorge BMW Service and AVTODOM Varshavka Service.
The Good Place award is given annually to companies that receive high ratings from Yandex Maps users. Companies must score at least 4.5 points and have at least 10 real reviews on Yandex Maps to earn this status. A company's active communication with users is also important. The award confirms customer trust and the quality of services provided.
Visitors of AVTODOM Group dealerships, service centers and detailing centers note the speed of repairs in their reviews on Yandex Maps. They thank AVTODOM Group staff for their politeness and willingness to answer all their questions. Car owners also emphasize the high quality of services provided. They also highlight the quality of detailing: thorough washing, polishing and paint protection. Furthermore, they express their willingness to recommend AVTODOM Group dealerships to their friends.
The AVTODOM Group press service notes: "We are grateful to our visitors who took the time to leave a review on Yandex Maps. Feedback helps us identify our strengths and areas for improvement. AVTODOM Group values our customers' trust and continues to improve our service levels to ensure that every visit to our services, dealerships and detailing centers is a positive experience".
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