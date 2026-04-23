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Germany's Business Activity Fall in April
(MENAFN) Germany's private sector slipped unexpectedly into contraction territory in April, as a steep deterioration in services activity overwhelmed modest gains in manufacturing, according to flash survey data released Wednesday.
The S&P Global Flash Germany Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Output Index tumbled to 48.3 in April from 51.9 in March — breaching the critical 50-point threshold that divides growth from contraction for the first time since May 2025. The reading fell well short of analyst expectations of 51.1.
The services sector bore the brunt of the downturn, with its activity index plunging to 46.9 from 50.9 — a 41-month low. Manufacturing held above water, though it lost momentum, with the headline PMI slipping to 51.2 from 52.2 and the manufacturing output index cooling to 51.7 from 54.0.
S&P Global attributed the broad-based weakening to the ripple effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict, which it said has increasingly weighed on demand, business confidence, and inflation across the German economy.
New orders contracted at their sharpest pace since December 2024, while business confidence sank to its lowest point since September 2024, turning negative for only the second time in more than two and a half years.
Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, warned that the outlook had "darkened considerably" since the outbreak of the conflict, cautioning that persistently subdued activity and elevated energy costs could further strain Germany's labor market.
"Faced with rapidly increasing costs, firms raised average prices charged for goods and services at the quickest rate in over three years in April," Smith said, flagging a troubling acceleration in inflationary pressure.
PMI surveys are closely tracked by investors and analysts as early-warning indicators of economic momentum, offering a timely snapshot of conditions ahead of official government data releases.
The S&P Global Flash Germany Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Output Index tumbled to 48.3 in April from 51.9 in March — breaching the critical 50-point threshold that divides growth from contraction for the first time since May 2025. The reading fell well short of analyst expectations of 51.1.
The services sector bore the brunt of the downturn, with its activity index plunging to 46.9 from 50.9 — a 41-month low. Manufacturing held above water, though it lost momentum, with the headline PMI slipping to 51.2 from 52.2 and the manufacturing output index cooling to 51.7 from 54.0.
S&P Global attributed the broad-based weakening to the ripple effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict, which it said has increasingly weighed on demand, business confidence, and inflation across the German economy.
New orders contracted at their sharpest pace since December 2024, while business confidence sank to its lowest point since September 2024, turning negative for only the second time in more than two and a half years.
Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, warned that the outlook had "darkened considerably" since the outbreak of the conflict, cautioning that persistently subdued activity and elevated energy costs could further strain Germany's labor market.
"Faced with rapidly increasing costs, firms raised average prices charged for goods and services at the quickest rate in over three years in April," Smith said, flagging a troubling acceleration in inflationary pressure.
PMI surveys are closely tracked by investors and analysts as early-warning indicators of economic momentum, offering a timely snapshot of conditions ahead of official government data releases.
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