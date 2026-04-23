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Thailand, Myanmar Discuss Possible ASEAN Return in High-Level Meeting
(MENAFN) Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held talks on Wednesday with Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing, focusing in part on the possibility of Myanmar’s return to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to reports.
During his visit to Myanmar, Sihasak outlined three key priorities: supporting peace initiatives, improving cross-border cooperation, and encouraging greater regional engagement.
He urged Myanmar to take steps to address ASEAN’s concerns and expressed Thailand’s support for a gradual process that could lead to the country’s full reintegration into the bloc, according to reports.
Sihasak also welcomed recent decisions to grant pardons to certain political figures in Myanmar, expressing hope that such measures would continue and contribute to national reconciliation efforts.
Separately, Myanmar authorities recently commuted all death sentences to life imprisonment, marking the first such decision since Min Aung Hlaing assumed the presidency earlier this month, according to reports.
Among those affected is former President Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the dissolved National League for Democracy (NLD), who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence following multiple convictions that initially amounted to 33 years.
During his visit to Myanmar, Sihasak outlined three key priorities: supporting peace initiatives, improving cross-border cooperation, and encouraging greater regional engagement.
He urged Myanmar to take steps to address ASEAN’s concerns and expressed Thailand’s support for a gradual process that could lead to the country’s full reintegration into the bloc, according to reports.
Sihasak also welcomed recent decisions to grant pardons to certain political figures in Myanmar, expressing hope that such measures would continue and contribute to national reconciliation efforts.
Separately, Myanmar authorities recently commuted all death sentences to life imprisonment, marking the first such decision since Min Aung Hlaing assumed the presidency earlier this month, according to reports.
Among those affected is former President Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the dissolved National League for Democracy (NLD), who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence following multiple convictions that initially amounted to 33 years.
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