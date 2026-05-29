Rishabh Pant: Why Did He Quit LSG Captaincy Inside Story Of Fights And Politics!

Mumbai (May 29): Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's journey as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has come to a dramatic and messy end. After LSG put up a terrible show in IPL 2026 and finished at the bottom of the points table, Pant has stepped down from the captaincy. The Lucknow Super Giants franchise put out an official statement confirming that Rishabh Pant had requested to be relieved of his duties, and they had accepted it with immediate effect. On the surface, it looks like a decision taken after the tournament ended. But the inside story is that Pant had made up his mind weeks ago, thanks to growing frustration with the team management.

The signs that Pant was unhappy were there for everyone to see, especially if you followed the post-match press conferences. He repeatedly hinted that it was challenging to lead a team where there were too many voices and opinions influencing decisions.

The LSG leadership group was packed with big names like head coach Justin Langer, Director of Cricket Tom Moody, assistant coach Lance Klusener, and senior player Kane Williamson. While such a setup is normal in franchise cricket, Pant found this process of joint decision-making very irritating. He was getting tired of advice coming from all directions, and the management had also started openly questioning his captaincy calls. Pant's statement, "It's easy to make plans, but very difficult to execute them on the field," was a clear sign of the rift within the team.

The decision was made before the tournament ended!

Everyone thinks Pant took this decision after LSG finished last, but the real story is different. He had already told the management and owners that he would be stepping down during the second half of the tournament, when a few matches were still left.

Initially, the franchise tried to convince him to stay. The management told him not to take a hasty decision in such a tough situation. But Pant was firm. As the season went on, he kept repeating his stand. Finally, after several rounds of talks, Lucknow accepted his request.

The question of a captain's freedom (Autonomy)

The main issue in this whole controversy was the captain's freedom. Rishabh Pant has always been a captain who trusts his own instincts and decisions on the field. He prefers to take calls based on the match situation and take responsibility for them, rather than following instructions from the dugout.

Even when he was with Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant was known to take his own decisions, sometimes against the advice of the support staff, and the management backed him. But at Lucknow, he felt that his freedom to make decisions was extremely limited.

That one controversial decision in the Super Over!

The differences between the management and Pant became crystal clear during the Super Over of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Pant did not want to send Nicholas Pooran to bat in the Super Over. It wasn't that Pant doubted Pooran's ability, but Pooran was in very poor form at that time. In the same tournament, Ayush Badoni was in great form and scoring runs quickly. Pant argued that Badoni's confidence made him the right choice for the Super Over. But the management overruled Pant and sent Pooran instead. While it didn't turn into a public fight, it was a big example of how their cricketing philosophies were not matching.

Poor form and the pressure of international cricket!

For Rishabh Pant, this wasn't just a captaincy challenge; it was also the toughest IPL season of his career with the bat. He was struggling badly to score runs. On top of that, the team's losses doubled the pressure on him.

On the other hand, Pant is also going through a tough phase in his international career. Once a regular player in all three formats, Pant is currently out of India's white-ball (T20 and ODI) plans. He has also lost the Test vice-captaincy. In such a situation, the IPL captaincy had become another unwanted burden. Right now, his first priority is not to save his IPL captaincy, but to find his batting rhythm, score a mountain of runs in domestic and international matches, and make a comeback to Team India's limited-overs squad.

A major reshuffle is coming in the Lucknow team!

Pant stepping down as captain has started a wave of big changes in the Lucknow Super Giants team. Even though he has quit the captaincy, Pant will continue as a player and complete his contract period. LSG also considers him a key player for the team.

The discussion has now started about who will be Lucknow's next captain, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's names at the forefront. Marsh's captaincy experience, in particular, is a plus point for him. Meanwhile, head coach Justin Langer's contract is also coming to an end. For the IPL 2027 season, Lucknow is getting ready to enter the field with a completely new look, with a new coach and a new captain. As for Rishabh Pant, he is getting ready to leave the thorny path of captaincy behind and get back to his old, fearless batting style.