Ram Charan Told PM Modi His Film 'Peddi' Is About 'Evolved India'

Ram Charan Recalls Conversation With PM Modi About 'Peddi'

Ram Charan recalled his interaction with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over his upcoming film Peddi during the press conference on Thursday in New Delhi. Peddi is Ram Charan's upcoming film, slated to hit theatres on June 4. The film is expected to be based on the challenges in a rural village and its empowerment.

While adressing the media at the press conference on Thursday, Ram Charan recalled his conversation with PM Modi, saying that he told the Prime Minister that his upcoming film is about "evolved India" and "empowering villages." "The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it's about an evolved India and empowering our villages. Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football," he said.

On Meeting The PM For Archery Premier League

The actor met PM Modi last year along with his wife, Upasana Konidela and father-in-law Anil Kamineni. The meeting took place at the sidelines of the Archery Premier League tournament in 2025. Ram Charan, who was present in the national capital for the Archery Premier League's celebratory event, shared pictures from the meeting on X and expressed his honour at meeting the Prime Minister.

He wrote, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji the success of the world's first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes. We hope many more will join this incredible sport."

'Peddi' Cast and Crew

Meanwhile, the film also stars Divyenndu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

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