Palmeiras U-19 To Play In Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Palmeiras ' men's U-19 team is Brazil's representative at the Mohammed VI International Tournament, being held in Salé, near Rabat, Morocco, through Sunday (26). According to the club, the team opens its campaign this Wednesday (22) against Monaco of France in a Group D match. On Thursday (23), it will play two games: against Hajduk Split of Croatia and Fath Union of Morocco.

The Mohammed VI International Tournament is organized by the football academy of the same name, founded in 2009 as a training center for Moroccan players. Each year, it hosts a competition with clubs from all continents.

This edition will feature 16 teams: those in Group D, along with the hosts (whose team bears the tournament's name), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Como 1907 (Italy), Vitória SC (Portugal), Nottingham Forest and Leeds United (England), Al-Ain FC (UAE), Stade Rennais (France), Villarreal (Spain), FUS Rabat and RS Berkane (Morocco), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), and Aspire Academy (Qatar). The top two teams from each group advance to the next stage.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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