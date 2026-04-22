Iran President Slams US For 'Hypocrisy' As Trump Extends Ceasefire, Reveals Why Talks Are Failing

MENAFN - Live Mint) 'Bad faith, siege, and threats' are the main obstacles in the US and Iran negotiations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pointed out on Wedesday and further slammed Washington for their 'hypocritical and contradictory behaviour'

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote,“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation. The world is witnessing your hypocritical, empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions.”

This comes after US President Donald Trump said he had decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran to give its 'fractured' leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal. He also claimed the decision was taken after requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

Military to continue the naval blockade: Trump

Trump added that the US military will continue its blockade and remain ready, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

Ceasefire has no meaning if it is violated through a naval blockade: Iran

Meanwhile, responding to Trump's threat, Iran said on Wednesday it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade continued, despite ceasefire. Tehran also announced that it had seized two ships attempting to pass through the strategic waterway.

"A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade," said Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in the first round of talks in Islamabad.

"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire."

Oil prices, which have soared since Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28, kept inching up from the uncertainty on whether war will resume, although US stock prices gained ground.