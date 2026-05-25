Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 81, With Two Dead
According to him, three children are among the injured.
Thirty-one victims, including two children, remain hospitalized in city hospitals.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv leaves damaged building of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers
As Ukrinform previously reported, about 50 locations across Kyiv sustained damage as a result of Russia's massive attack. These include apartment buildings, private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings belonging to the State Emergency Service and police, the National Museum Chornobyl, and other facilities.
Earlier reports mentioned two deaths and 78 injuries.
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