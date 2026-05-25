Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 81, With Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, three children are among the injured.

Thirty-one victims, including two children, remain hospitalized in city hospitals.

Russian attack on Kyiv leaves damaged building of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers

As Ukrinform previously reported, about 50 locations across Kyiv sustained damage as a result of Russia's massive attack. These include apartment buildings, private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings belonging to the State Emergency Service and police, the National Museum Chornobyl, and other facilities.

Earlier reports mentioned two deaths and 78 injuries.