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Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 81, With Two Dead

Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 81, With Two Dead


2026-05-25 04:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, three children are among the injured.

Thirty-one victims, including two children, remain hospitalized in city hospitals.

Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv leaves damaged building of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers

As Ukrinform previously reported, about 50 locations across Kyiv sustained damage as a result of Russia's massive attack. These include apartment buildings, private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings belonging to the State Emergency Service and police, the National Museum Chornobyl, and other facilities.

Earlier reports mentioned two deaths and 78 injuries.

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