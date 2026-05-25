Resource Dominance Reshaping Trump's Rivalry With China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The recent Trump-Xi summit in Beijing revealed how deeply commodities have become embedded in 21-century geopolitics. Far beyond a conventional trade negotiation, the summit effectively showcased the emergence of resource diplomacy as a central organizing principle of great-power competition.

According to White House statements, China agreed to purchase at least US$17 billion annually in US agricultural products through 2028, supplementing earlier soybean agreements concluded in 2025. Beijing also reportedly committed to restoring market access for American beef and poultry.

Separately, US officials earlier claimed that Beijing had agreed to increase purchases of US oil in response to the ongoing instability around the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, China is expected to address US concerns over shortages of rare earth and critical minerals.

The summit underscored a major strategic evolution in Washington's worldview. Commodities are no longer treated merely as instruments of commerce; they are increasingly viewed as tools of geopolitical leverage, industrial resilience and strategic coercion.

Agricultural exports, oil flows, rare earth minerals, shipping corridors and critical resource supply chains now occupy the center of statecraft. The Trump administration appears to view resource dependency itself as vulnerability, while resource dominance constitutes geopolitical advantage.

This framework is especially visible in the administration's handling of China. For years, Beijing's dominance over critical mineral supply chains has alarmed American strategists.

China controls large shares of global refining and processing for rare earths, graphite, cobalt and battery materials essential for semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced weapons systems, renewable infrastructure and artificial intelligence hardware.

The US administration increasingly sees this dominance not simply as an economic challenge but as a strategic threat that could undermine American military and industrial capacity in a crisis.

As a result, Washington has moved aggressively toward a policy of critical mineral securitization. Recent executive actions invoke emergency powers to accelerate domestic mining, expand refining capacity, support deep-sea extraction projects, and create strategic stockpiles. The objective is not merely self-sufficiency but strategic insulation from Chinese coercive power.

The US administration's focus extends beyond extraction itself. Policymakers increasingly recognize that China's true advantage lies not in raw resource ownership alone but in processing and industrial integration. Rare earths mined outside China are often still refined inside China before entering global manufacturing chains.