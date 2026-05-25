Memorial Day 2026: Walmart, Food Lion, Trader Joe's, Meijer, Publix, Costco Open Today? Check What's Closed On 25 May
On this day, American nationals visit cemeteries and memorials and place American flags on graves to pay tribute to ultimate sacrifice of deceased service men and women. The US flag is flown at half-staff until noon while the nation marks 'Moment of Remembrance' at 3:00 PM (local time).Also Read | US stock market holidays: Are S&P 500, Nasdaq closed for trading today? What's open and what's closed on Memorial Day
Here's all you need to know about what's open and closed on Memorial Day.Post offices, UPS and FedEx
- Since 25 May is a federal holiday and a part of United States Postal Service (USPS) holiday schedule, post offices will remain closed and offline services will remain suspended on Monday. Besides this, it is a non-working day for UPS and FedEx officials which implies that pickup and delivery operations will not be available across FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, and FedEx Freight.
- Offline banking services at bank branches will also remain suspended on May 25. Customers should check with their local bank branch for special working hours during holidays. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will reopen on Tuesday, 26 May, after three-day long holiday, on account of Memorial Day, as per Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. Notably, the US bond market closed early at 2 PM ET on Friday.
- Even though Memorial Day is a federal holiday, most grocery chains will open today during their regular operating hours. Supermarket chain Kroger will open for regular hours on 25 May. However, timings of Kroger pharmacy and clinic can vary. Walmart and Food Lion stores will follow normal timings as usual and will remain open even on this federal holiday, USA Today reported. Trader Joe's, Meijer, Publix and Whole Foods and other grocery stores typically remain open even on Memorial Day. However, one should always check with local store regarding specific working hours. Moving to wholesale clubs, Sam's Club warehouses will operate for 12 hours today as they will open at 8 AM for Plus members and 9:00 AM for Club members, and will close at 8:00 PM for all, the company says on its website. Meanwhile, BJ's warehouses will open at 8:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM today, according to the company's website. It is important to note that Costco warehouses will remain closed on Memorial Day, according to the company's website.
Also Read | Stock market holiday: Hong Kong, South Korean markets to remain closed today Restaurants
- Most restaurant chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin and Wendy's, among others will remain open on Memorial Day.
- Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, IKEA, Target, TJ Maxx, Bass Pro Shop and other national retailers will open today.
- Most CVS pharmacy locations will open today for limited hours, but Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate during normal business hours
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