New Documentary Claims That 'Satoshi' Is Actually Two People

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) A new documentary film claims that Satoshi Nakamoto, the illusive creator of Bitcoin (CYPTO: $BTC), is actually two people.

The movie called "Finding Satoshi" makes the case that Bitcoin has two co-creators, Hal Finney and Leonard Sassaman.

The film covers a four-year investigation by bestselling author William D. Cohan and private investigator Tyler Maroney and their efforts to uncover the person or persons behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

The documentary is being released weeks after The New York Times (NYSE: $NYT) published an article identifying British cryptographer Adam Back as Satoshi. Back denies the claim.

Hal Finney was a U.S. software developer who received the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto. Finney died in 2014 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after a five-year battle.

Satoshi stopped communicating publicly in 2011, which coincides with the advancement of Finney's disease, notes the documentary.

Leonard Sassaman was an American technologist and information privacy advocate who died by suicide in 2011 at age 31. His death also coincides with the end of Satoshi's communication.

One of the idiosyncrasies of Satoshi's writings is that they contain British rather than American spelling of many words. This was a reason that The New York Times singled out Adam Back.

However, Len Sassaman lived in Europe during the time Satoshi Nakamoto was active, and despite being American, his writings often contained British spellings and phrases.

The new documentary notes that Finney and Sassaman were in close contact on issues around digital finance and privacy after the 2008 financial crisis.

The film also posits that whoever Satoshi Nakamoto was, the person must now be dead, which explains why their communications stopped abruptly in 2011.

The hunt for the identity of Bitcoin's creator has been ongoing for the past 15 years as people around the world try and uncover the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto.