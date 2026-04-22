Emblemhealth Expands Community Diabetes Wellness Program, Bringing Free, Citywide Support To New Yorkers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health plans, today announced the citywide expansion of its. Originally launched in the Bronx, the program brings no-cost, community-based support, education, and resources for diabetes prevention and management directly into communities across New York City.

Designed to connect people with care and support sustained engagement in diabetes prevention, the program provides free A1C screenings, diabetes education, nutrition workshops, exercise classes, and emotional support. Since its launch, it has reached more than 8,700 New Yorkers. Among those EmblemHealth members in the program, 43% lowered their A1C blood sugar levels.

“The results we saw in the Bronx - where diabetes rates are among the highest in the city - make it clear that we need to keep showing up in our communities with bold ideas that address real-life barriers,” said SVP, Quality, Strategy, and Chief Health Equity Officer Abdou Bah.“Today marks a major milestone in our commitment to affordable, community-based care.”

The Community Diabetes Program will be available at the following EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations: Cambria Heights, Clove Road, Crown Heights, Duane Street, Fordham Road, and Southern Boulevard. All locations will offer ongoing wellness classes as well as A1C screenings, with diabetes and management classes offered on a rotating basis across sites.

Contact:

EmblemHealth Public Relations Office | Email: ...

Expanding this program gives New Yorkers access to local, high-touch support. The Community Diabetes Wellness Program is free and open to all New Yorkers, with no obligation to enroll. For more information, or to find a participating Neighborhood Care center near you, visit