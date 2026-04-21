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Gabelli Hosts 17Th Annual Value Investor Conference In Omaha


2026-04-21 08:16:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli will host its 17th Annual Value Investor Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, May 1st, 2026, coinciding with the weekend of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting.

The conference will bring together investors, executives, and members of the broader value investing community for a morning of discussion centered on long-term investing, business fundamentals, and the enduring lessons from the Berkshire Hathaway ecosystem. The program will feature a Berkshire Hathaway panel, company presentations, and a value investing panel.

For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or click on the registration link below. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda:

7:45 AM CDT Welcome & Intro
8:15 Berkshire Hathaway Panel
9:15 Markel Group
9:45 Lindsay Corporation
10:15 Break
10:30 Valmont Industries, Inc.
11:00 Value Investing Panel

Click here to register for the 17th Annual Value Investor Conference or scan the QR code.




Contact

Macrae Sykes
Portfolio Manager, GABF
E: ...		 Gwyneth Kirby
ETF Specialist
P: 914-921-5103
E: ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


Contact: Gwyneth Kirby
(914) 921-5103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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