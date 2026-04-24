Meta, Oracle, Microsoft Layoffs: Over 46,000 Employees Affected In One Month

The global IT sector has had an exceptionally volatile month, with some of its largest companies secretly reducing their workforces while investing billions in artificial intelligence. The magnitude of the layoffs as well as the fact that they are occurring at a time when businesses are actively discussing expansion, innovation, and the future of work make this phase more striking. Thousands of workers are currently coping with abrupt terminations, unclear employment prospects, and a rapidly evolving business that appears to be rewriting its own laws behind the scenes. Many in the software industry are shocked and concerned that Meta, Oracle, and Microsoft collectively have affected almost 46,750 workers in only one month through layoffs and buyout offers, according to India Today report.

Meta To Layoff 8,000 Employees

Just Meta is getting ready to lay off nearly 8,000 employees, or 10% of its total staff. Additionally, the corporation has chosen not to fill thousands of unfilled positions for which it had originally intended to employ. With plans to invest $135 billion this year-nearly equivalent to what it spent on AI over the previous three years combined-Meta is making this move as it substantially raises its expenditure on AI.

Earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a suggestion that AI would eliminate the necessity for huge teams. "I think that 2026 is going to be the year that AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work," he stated.

It has been difficult to ignore the shift within the organization. Concerns over the increased emphasis on AI have been voiced by several employees, particularly when Meta started monitoring employee computer usage in order to train its algorithms. "This company has become obsessed with AI," an employee said, characterising the atmosphere as disturbing. The corporation has already made many rounds of employment cuts since 2022, and the impending layoffs will be the biggest since 2023.

Oracle Layoffs 30,000 Individuals

Oracle's situation has drawn attention not just because of the reported scale, which is reportedly up to 30,000 layoffs, but also due to how the cuts were handled. Many employees say they were caught off guard, receiving termination emails early in the morning with immediate effect. The company has not officially confirmed the exact number of layoffs, but multiple reports and employee accounts suggest the figure could be as high as 30,000. In India, PTI reported that about 12,000 employees were fired and if we go by a BBC report, thousands of people were not let go off because of any performance issues.

Microsoft Offers Exit With Pay

Microsoft, on the other hand, has chosen a somewhat different approach. Approximately 8,750 employees, or 7% of the company's US workforce, are being offered voluntary buyouts in lieu of immediate layoffs. Microsoft has never offered a retirement scheme like this in its 51-year existence.

The offer, which gives workers the opportunity to quit with financial help, is targeted at those whose age and years of service total 70 or more. "Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support," stated Amy Coleman, chief people officer of the organization.

In order to enable generative AI, Microsoft is increasing its expenditure on cloud infrastructure and data centers. Simultaneously, it is streamlining performance assessments and altering the internal distribution of stock awards.