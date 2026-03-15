Swiss Capital Decision Looms Over UBS Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Switzerland's federal government is preparing to determine how much additional capital UBS Group AG must hold as regulators complete a major overhaul of banking rules following the collapse of Credit Suisse. The decision, expected in April, will set the tone for one of the most significant regulatory shifts in the country's financial sector since the emergency takeover that reshaped Swiss banking.

Authorities are weighing stricter capital requirements designed to ensure the enlarged UBS can withstand severe financial shocks. Proposals circulating in Bern suggest the bank could be required to hold tens of billions of dollars in additional common equity capital, a move intended to strengthen financial stability after the turmoil that forced the rescue of Credit Suisse in 2023.

The issue has become central to Switzerland's broader effort to reinforce its“too big to fail” framework. UBS emerged from the crisis as the country's only global systemically important bank after absorbing its former rival in a government-brokered transaction. The merger created a financial institution with assets exceeding Switzerland's annual economic output, prompting renewed concern among policymakers about systemic risk.

One key proposal under discussion would oblige UBS to fully capitalise its foreign subsidiaries, a shift from the current rule requiring only partial coverage. Such a change could force the bank to raise roughly $24 billion to $26 billion in additional core capital, according to estimates circulated during consultations on the regulatory package. Common equity tier one capital, considered the strongest buffer against losses, forms the centrepiece of the debate because regulators see it as essential for maintaining confidence during crises.

Government officials argue that the overhaul is necessary after the Credit Suisse collapse exposed weaknesses in supervision and risk management. Investigations into the episode have highlighted how regulatory concessions and oversight failures allowed vulnerabilities to build inside the bank before confidence evaporated. Policymakers now want the remaining national champion to maintain a significantly stronger capital position.

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The takeover of Credit Suisse in March 2023 followed a dramatic loss of market confidence that threatened to destabilise the global banking system. Swiss authorities orchestrated a rapid rescue in which UBS agreed to purchase its rival for roughly 3 billion Swiss francs with support from liquidity guarantees and loss protection measures. Additional Tier 1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse were written down to zero during the transaction, an unprecedented move that triggered legal challenges and intensified debate about bank resolution frameworks.

For UBS, the forthcoming government decision represents a critical moment as it continues integrating the businesses of the former competitor. The combined group has been working to reduce costs, streamline technology platforms and absorb client relationships from Credit Suisse while maintaining profitability. Executives warn that an excessively high capital requirement could constrain lending, reduce returns for shareholders and weaken the bank's competitive position against international rivals.

Chief executive Sergio Ermotti has repeatedly stressed that regulatory clarity is vital for the bank's valuation and strategic planning. He has argued that uncertainty surrounding capital rules has weighed on European banking stocks and made it harder for institutions to deploy capital effectively. UBS leadership maintains that the bank already holds substantial buffers and that disproportionate increases could undermine Switzerland's status as a global financial centre.

Critics of the tougher proposals include industry groups and regional authorities that fear the reforms could push banking activity away from the country. Some cantonal governments have warned that higher capital costs may lead to reduced credit availability for companies and households, potentially slowing economic growth. They have also raised concerns about potential job losses and declining tax revenues if financial institutions scale back operations.

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Supporters of stricter rules counter that the Credit Suisse crisis demonstrated the economic dangers posed by large banks whose failure could require public intervention. By forcing UBS to hold more equity capital and ensuring foreign subsidiaries are fully backed, regulators hope to minimise the likelihood that taxpayers would again be called upon to stabilise the financial system.

The debate also reflects broader international discussions about banking regulation following years of reforms under the Basel III framework. Global regulators have sought to strengthen capital buffers, improve liquidity standards and enhance oversight of systemically important institutions. Switzerland's planned measures go further in some areas than those adopted in other major financial centres, raising questions about whether the country risks imposing a competitive disadvantage on its largest bank.

Financial analysts say the government must strike a careful balance between resilience and competitiveness. UBS has become central to Switzerland's financial architecture, employing tens of thousands of staff and managing wealth for clients across the world. Any regulatory decision that reshapes its capital structure could influence the availability of credit, investment flows and the international perception of Swiss banking stability.

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