Indonesia Restores Grok AI After X Vows Compliance
(MENAFN) Indonesia has reversed its prohibition on Grok, the artificial intelligence platform embedded within X Corp's social media network, according to domestic news outlets on Sunday. The restoration follows pledges from the US-based technology firm to enhance adherence to Indonesian regulations, media reported, referencing the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs.
The Southeast Asian nation had previously blocked Grok's operations last month due to sexually explicit imagery circulating through the application, marking the first global instance of a government restricting the AI system's availability.
Authorities announced they are authorizing Grok's reactivation under stringent conditions and continuous monitoring.
"The normalization of access to Grok services is being carried out conditionally after X Corporation submitted a written commitment containing concrete steps for service improvement and prevention of abuse. This commitment is the basis for evaluation, not the end of the supervision process," senior ministry official Alexander Sabar said.
The ministry emphasized that access approval operates provisionally, contingent upon X Corporation's documented assurances outlining specific remediation measures and safeguards against platform misuse.
