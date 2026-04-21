AIPA Players Clinch 4 Gold, 3 Silver & 2 Bronze Medals In WPC Series

MENAFN - IANS) Penang Island, April 21 (IANS) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) team delivered an excellent performance at the WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, winning multiple medals across various categories and highlighting India's increasing strength in international pickleball.

In the Men's Doubles 19+ Open category, Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia won the gold medal, demonstrating excellent coordination and skill. Kuldip Mahajan teamed up with Nicholas Maleganeas and earned a well-deserved Bronze Medal.

Vanshika Kapadia won the gold medal in the Men's Singles 19+ Open category, while Kuldip Mahajan secured a bronze medal, adding another podium finish to his record.

Maintaining their winning streak, Vrushali Thakare and Vanshika Kapadia won the gold medal in the Mixed Doubles 19+ Open, while Aalyka Ebrahim and Willy Chung earned the silver medal after a commendable performance.

In the Women's Doubles 19+ Advanced Plus category, Aalyka Ebrahim partnered with Ariana Muralidharan to secure the silver Medal. She also shone in the Women's Singles 19+ Advanced Plus, winning the gold medal and demonstrating an outstanding individual achievement.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said,“Our players have once again demonstrated their dedication, resilience, and world-class ability on an international stage. This performance at the WPC Series Penang reflects the rapid growth of pickleball in India and the commitment of our athletes to excel globally. We are proud of each player who represented the country and brought home laurels.”

The Penang results highlight India's growing prominence in the worldwide pickleball scene and emphasise AIPA's ongoing commitment to developing talent and broadening the sport's reach.

Last month, AIPA players showcased an impressive performance at the WPC Asia Pickleball Open, securing two gold medals and one silver during the international tournament from March 11 to 16 at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the Men's Doubles 19+ Open, the duo of Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia earned the gold medal with a notable performance. In the Women's Doubles 19+ Open, Aalyka Ebrahim teamed up with Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya to win another gold medal for AIPA.