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Oil Prices Climb After U.S. Boards Iranian Cargo Ship
(MENAFN) Global oil markets jolted violently higher Monday after US forces intercepted and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, dealing a fresh blow to peace prospects in the US-Iran conflict and reigniting fears of a prolonged energy supply crisis.
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate each vaulted more than 6 percent — topping $96 and $88 per barrel respectively — the sharpest single-day move in weeks of already turbulent trading. The rally came on the heels of renewed blockages at the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, cutting short a brief reopening that had offered markets a rare moment of calm. Tehran has since dug in, warning that the critical waterway will remain off-limits to hostile vessels until Washington dismantles its naval blockade.
The trigger: on Sunday, a US warship engaged and seized the Iranian-flagged Touska in the Gulf of Oman, with US military officials asserting the vessel was attempting to circumvent the blockade en route to Bandar Abbas via the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran fired back, branding the operation "armed maritime piracy," accusing Washington of shattering the ceasefire that has nominally held since April 8, and vowing retaliation.
The broader context traces back to the US-Israeli bombing campaign, which compelled Iran to seal the strait to "enemy ships" — a move with outsized global consequences, given the chokepoint funnels an estimated 20 percent of the world's oil supply. Supply chains seized up and prices surged. A short-lived reprieve materialized earlier this month, when the opening salvos of US-Iran diplomatic talks in Islamabad sparked cautious optimism about the strait reopening — only for those hopes to collapse along with the negotiations.
Market analysts are unambiguous: this is a supply shock story. Traders are aggressively pricing in the likelihood of sustained disruptions to Gulf export flows. Kuwait, among the region's most significant crude exporters, has reportedly invoked force majeure on a portion of its oil and fuel shipments, compounding anxieties across the market.
The supply squeeze is being amplified by structural constraints. OPEC+ output ceilings and dramatically higher shipping and insurance premiums are hemming in producers' ability to redirect or replace stranded barrels. Industry figures now estimate that hundreds of millions of barrels sit effectively frozen behind the chokepoint, unable to reach consuming nations.
The pain is rippling outward. Pump prices for petrol and diesel are climbing across Europe, the US, and large parts of Asia, while wholesale natural gas prices and heating-oil futures — a widely tracked bellwether for jet fuel — have followed crude higher. The renewed surge in household energy costs is stoking public anger in multiple countries simultaneously.
Institutional warnings are growing louder. The International Energy Agency has flagged escalating market volatility and cautioned that Europe could face acute jet fuel shortages within six weeks. Humanitarian bodies have also sounded alarms over secondary consequences for global food security, as fertilizer production and agricultural shipping networks — both deeply intertwined with Gulf supply routes — absorb the fallout.
Among major economies, Europe stands most exposed. Having severed its dependence on Russian energy through sanctions, the continent now finds itself acutely reliant on Middle Eastern crude precisely as that supply corridor comes under siege. Moscow, in a stark inversion, is emerging as a quiet beneficiary — higher prices and surging demand for its oil are generating an estimated windfall of up to $150 million a day for the Russian state.
In a move aimed at easing the price pressure, Washington has renewed a sanctions carveout allowing Russian crude and petroleum products already aboard tankers to be delivered and traded without penalty. Russia, meanwhile, has publicly called for a peaceful end to the Middle East conflict and positioned itself as willing to fill supply gaps left by the ongoing disruptions.
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate each vaulted more than 6 percent — topping $96 and $88 per barrel respectively — the sharpest single-day move in weeks of already turbulent trading. The rally came on the heels of renewed blockages at the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, cutting short a brief reopening that had offered markets a rare moment of calm. Tehran has since dug in, warning that the critical waterway will remain off-limits to hostile vessels until Washington dismantles its naval blockade.
The trigger: on Sunday, a US warship engaged and seized the Iranian-flagged Touska in the Gulf of Oman, with US military officials asserting the vessel was attempting to circumvent the blockade en route to Bandar Abbas via the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran fired back, branding the operation "armed maritime piracy," accusing Washington of shattering the ceasefire that has nominally held since April 8, and vowing retaliation.
The broader context traces back to the US-Israeli bombing campaign, which compelled Iran to seal the strait to "enemy ships" — a move with outsized global consequences, given the chokepoint funnels an estimated 20 percent of the world's oil supply. Supply chains seized up and prices surged. A short-lived reprieve materialized earlier this month, when the opening salvos of US-Iran diplomatic talks in Islamabad sparked cautious optimism about the strait reopening — only for those hopes to collapse along with the negotiations.
Market analysts are unambiguous: this is a supply shock story. Traders are aggressively pricing in the likelihood of sustained disruptions to Gulf export flows. Kuwait, among the region's most significant crude exporters, has reportedly invoked force majeure on a portion of its oil and fuel shipments, compounding anxieties across the market.
The supply squeeze is being amplified by structural constraints. OPEC+ output ceilings and dramatically higher shipping and insurance premiums are hemming in producers' ability to redirect or replace stranded barrels. Industry figures now estimate that hundreds of millions of barrels sit effectively frozen behind the chokepoint, unable to reach consuming nations.
The pain is rippling outward. Pump prices for petrol and diesel are climbing across Europe, the US, and large parts of Asia, while wholesale natural gas prices and heating-oil futures — a widely tracked bellwether for jet fuel — have followed crude higher. The renewed surge in household energy costs is stoking public anger in multiple countries simultaneously.
Institutional warnings are growing louder. The International Energy Agency has flagged escalating market volatility and cautioned that Europe could face acute jet fuel shortages within six weeks. Humanitarian bodies have also sounded alarms over secondary consequences for global food security, as fertilizer production and agricultural shipping networks — both deeply intertwined with Gulf supply routes — absorb the fallout.
Among major economies, Europe stands most exposed. Having severed its dependence on Russian energy through sanctions, the continent now finds itself acutely reliant on Middle Eastern crude precisely as that supply corridor comes under siege. Moscow, in a stark inversion, is emerging as a quiet beneficiary — higher prices and surging demand for its oil are generating an estimated windfall of up to $150 million a day for the Russian state.
In a move aimed at easing the price pressure, Washington has renewed a sanctions carveout allowing Russian crude and petroleum products already aboard tankers to be delivered and traded without penalty. Russia, meanwhile, has publicly called for a peaceful end to the Middle East conflict and positioned itself as willing to fill supply gaps left by the ongoing disruptions.
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