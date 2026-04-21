Hungary's Magyar Says Would Arrest Netanyahu Under ICC Warrant

Peter Magyar said he would enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters Hungary, signalling a sharp policy shift.

Magyar stressed that Hungary would remain committed to its international obligations under the ICC, reversing the previous approach of former prime minister Viktor Orban, who had moved to distance the country from the court.

The ICC has issued a warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, meaning member states are required to detain him if he enters their territory. Israel has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.

Magyar's comments come after his decisive election victory, which ended Orban's 16-year rule and handed his Tisza party a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The result gives him broad authority to reshape institutions, tackle corruption and realign Hungary more closely with the European Union.

European leaders have welcomed the outcome, raising expectations of a shift in Budapest's stance on key EU policies and international legal commitments.

It remains unclear whether Netanyahu plans any visit to Hungary, but Magyar's stance could significantly limit such travel and deepen diplomatic tensions.