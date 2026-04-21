Radisson Blu Dhaka To Install EV Charging Stations As Part Of Wider Sustainability Drive

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, represented by Rancon Motors Ltd., and CrackPlatoon Charging Solution Limited to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the hotel premises.

The partnership aims to support the growing number of EV users in Bangladesh while reinforcing the hotel's commitment to environmentally responsible operations. The collaboration also seeks to accelerate the broader adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

Duco E. de Vries, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Dhaka and Chattogram, said the partnership reflects the hotel's ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. He added that the infrastructure will support eco-conscious travel and contribute to a greener future.

The EV charging initiative is part of a wider sustainability drive already underway at the property. De Vries noted that Radisson Blu Dhaka became the first hotel in Bangladesh's hospitality industry to introduce glass water bottles, replacing single-use plastic with reusable alternatives to significantly reduce plastic waste.

The hotel has also implemented strict food waste management and water-saving practices, alongside staff-led green initiatives. Other measures include encouraging bicycle use and organized staff transport systems to reduce emissions.

An in-house herb garden and vegetable plantations, including papaya trees, ensure fresh, organic sourcing for the kitchen. A dedicated "Vegetable Day" every Wednesday promotes healthy and sustainable dining choices among guests and staff.

The property further invests in large-scale green landscaping to nurture biodiversity and reduce its carbon footprint. Rainwater harvesting and reuse systems are also in place to ensure responsible water utilization across hotel grounds.

Through the new MOU, all three partners aim to contribute to Bangladesh's transition toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. The installation of EV charging infrastructure is expected to enhance guest convenience while aligning the property with global clean transportation goals.

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