Trilogy-TBN Publishing Announces Release Of“God Whispers Adventure Guide,” A New Interactive Workbook Encouraging Purpose-Driven Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale, AZ, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilogy-TBN Publishing, today announced the official release of God Whispers Adventure Guide, a new interactive workbook created as the companion resource to the previously published God Whispers Are Life Changers by Michael Salkeld. The new guide is designed to support readers in identifying and acting upon faith-led direction through structured exercises, scriptural reference, and practical application.







The 178-page workbook provides an expanded framework for individuals seeking to explore what the author describes as“God whispers,” quiet internal nudges that inspire reflection and constructive action. While the original book shared the Salkeld family's couple's journey from a period of joblessness to the formation of ParaWest, an apartment management and investment organization, the new resource shifts the emphasis to the reader by offering step-by-step methods for discerning and responding to personal purpose.

According to Trilogy-TBN Publishing, the workbook is intended to serve as a tool for readers to connect faith with daily decision-making. Containing 26 chapters, it offers thematic coverage on recognizing spiritual direction, evaluating internal motivations, and using structured exercises to build confidence in acting upon insights that support personal growth, work-related initiatives, or and community engagement.

“Throughout the development of this companion guide, the goal was to make the principles shared in the original book actionable for a broader audience,” said author Michael Salkeld.“The workbook structure provides space for readers to reflect, respond, and consider how small acts of faith may influence their lives and the lives of others.”

Practical and Scriptural Framework for Individual and Group Use

The God Whispers Adventure Guide integrates scripture throughout its chapters, supporting readers who seek a biblical foundation for spiritual exploration. Exercises are designed to be completed individually or used within group discussions, faith-based study groups, or community programs interested in exploring purpose-oriented topics.

The workbook is organized into three primary sections covering life, work, and service. This structure aligns with the authors' intention to address multiple aspects of daily living while supplying tools that encourage consistency and reflection. Readers are encouraged to document their experiences, track their progress, and explore ways a sense of calling can translate into meaningful action.

Insights Drawn From Global and Local Experiences

The workbook reflects more than two decades of experience accumulated by Michael and Delane Salkeld through business development, mentoring programs, and philanthropic efforts. After founding ParaWest in 2003, the couple expanded their support into community outreach initiatives both in the United States and in international regions including Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone. Their involvement has included assistance to orphanages, medical facilities, and community development projects.

In describing the intent behind the new workbook, Salkeld noted,“Faith can encourage movement toward areas where support is needed. Responses to quiet spiritual direction may occur in boardrooms as much as in villages, and this guide provides readers with a structured way to identify those areas and respond appropriately.”

Focused Purpose of the Publication

The release of God Whispers Adventure Guide marks the next phase of the God Whispers For Life initiative, which aims to offer accessible resources that encourage faith-centered exploration. The workbook is positioned solely as an educational and reflective tool and does not make predictions, offer advice, or claim outcomes related to personal or financial results. Rather, it provides an organized method for individuals seeking to examine inspiration, purpose, and service through a scriptural lens.

God Whispers Adventure Guide is now available through major online book retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The publication date is set for April 21, 2026, under Trilogy-TBN Publishing.

Additional information is available at: .

About the Authors

Michael and Delane Salkeld are Scottsdale, Arizona-based entrepreneurs and philanthropic leaders. Since co-founding ParaWest in 2003, they have contributed to community programs domestically and internationally through ministry partnerships, development initiatives, and outreach projects.

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Trilogy-TBN Publishing Contact Person: Michael Salkeld Email:... Phone: 602-309-2057 Country: United States Website: