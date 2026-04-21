AMPLIFY Sponsors Inaugural Trucking Accident Strategy Academy (TASA) Public Relations & Earned Media Director Bridget Mercuri To Present On Role Of Media In Litigation Strategy

Bridget Mercuri, Public Relations and Earned Media Director at AMPLIFY, will present a featured session titled “The Role of PR & Media in the Life Cycle of a Case.” The presentation will examine how strategic communications and earned media intersect with litigation strategy and how attorneys can responsibly integrate media considerations throughout the progression of a case.

The session will provide insight into how media narratives develop at each stage of litigation-from pre-suit investigation and filing through discovery, negotiation, and trial-and will address best practices for timing, messaging, and ethical engagement with reporters in high-profile or catastrophic injury matters.

“Media strategy has become an increasingly important component of modern litigation,” said Bridget Mercuri.“When used appropriately, earned media can help contextualize a case, inform the public, and support broader advocacy efforts while still respecting the legal process and client confidentiality.”

TASA brings together a faculty of leading trial lawyers and industry experts, including Felipe Blanco, Michael A. Haggard, and Stephen F. Cain, to deliver practical, trial-focused instruction in trucking accident litigation. The program is designed to strengthen attorneys' understanding of crash investigation, regulatory frameworks governing the trucking industry, and courtroom strategy in complex commercial vehicle cases.

AMPLIFY's sponsorship underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting plaintiff attorneys through strategic communications education and litigation-focused media advisory services.

The inaugural TASA session will be held on:

Date: April 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 801 Brickell Ave, Suite 2100, Miami, FL 33131

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video - all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at