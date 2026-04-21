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Burjx Expands Stablecoin Infrastructure Under ADGM Regulation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Enabling multi-chain stablecoin settlement with seamless AED banking rails across global blockchain networks.
Abu Dhabi, UAE – April, 2026 – BurjX, the UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced an enhancement to its service offering, further expanding how clients use stablecoins across multiple blockchain networks in connection with its regulated activities. Stablecoins have rapidly become a core component of global digital asset markets, processing more than $33 trillion in transaction volume in 2025 alone, while the sector now exceeds $300 billion in total market capitalization. Their growth reflects an expanding role as critical financial infrastructure for digital asset markets and global capital movement. The UAE has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for regulated digital asset activity, with stablecoins increasingly used across payment corridors, trading venues, and treasury operations throughout the region. By expanding its stablecoin network connectivity, BurjX is enhancing its regulated activities, enabling clients to transact across multiple blockchain networks within a compliant framework aligned with the UAE's financial system. Multi-Chain Stablecoin Support: As part of this expansion, BurjX now enables multi-chain stablecoin transfers across several of the most widely used blockchain networks globally, giving clients greater flexibility in how capital moves across digital asset markets. BurjX now provides stablecoin connectivity across the following networks:
Abu Dhabi, UAE – April, 2026 – BurjX, the UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced an enhancement to its service offering, further expanding how clients use stablecoins across multiple blockchain networks in connection with its regulated activities. Stablecoins have rapidly become a core component of global digital asset markets, processing more than $33 trillion in transaction volume in 2025 alone, while the sector now exceeds $300 billion in total market capitalization. Their growth reflects an expanding role as critical financial infrastructure for digital asset markets and global capital movement. The UAE has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for regulated digital asset activity, with stablecoins increasingly used across payment corridors, trading venues, and treasury operations throughout the region. By expanding its stablecoin network connectivity, BurjX is enhancing its regulated activities, enabling clients to transact across multiple blockchain networks within a compliant framework aligned with the UAE's financial system. Multi-Chain Stablecoin Support: As part of this expansion, BurjX now enables multi-chain stablecoin transfers across several of the most widely used blockchain networks globally, giving clients greater flexibility in how capital moves across digital asset markets. BurjX now provides stablecoin connectivity across the following networks:
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USDT on Tron (TRC20), the most widely used network for global stablecoin transfers, accounting for over 60% of circulating USDT supply.
USDT on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), enabling efficient stablecoin movement across one of the largest trading and DeFi ecosystems.
USDC on Solana, providing high-speed settlement and scalability for trading and institutional transaction flows.
USDC on Stellar, optimized for cross-border payments and enterprise-grade financial transfers.
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