New Balance And Rascals Bring The Ellipse To Life Through A Community-Led Experience In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – April, 2026: Following the recent launch of the Ellipse, New Balance's latest silhouette, New Balance is collaborating with the homegrown favorite, Rascals, to host a community-driven experience in Dubai from 24th to 26th April.

Rooted in a shared appreciation for everyday rituals and local culture, the collaboration brings together New Balance's legacy in running with Rascals' modern take on classic American diner experience; creating a space where movement, food and community intersect naturally.

At the center of the experience is the Ellipse, a silhouette designed to help runners 'lose track of time.' Moving away from performance metrics and encouraging a more expressive, feel-first approach to running, the Ellipse helps runners focus on enjoyment, freedom and personal rhythm. Through this collaboration, that mindset extends beyond the run, shaping an environment where the community can come together, slow down and connect.

The experience will begin at 6:15 AM on Friday, April 24, with a morning 5k community run at around the Al Safa neighborhood, starting and ending at Rascals. Open to all levels, the run reflects New Balance's“Run Your Way” ethos, welcoming participants to move at their own pace, whether running, jogging or walking. Post-run, participants will be invited to refuel with complimentary refreshments and bakery items.

Later that evening from 6PM onwards New Balance will host a community gathering at Rascals, featuring live tracks from Shef Codes and transforming the space into a social hub for runners, creatives and the wider community. The space will feature a range of activities to engage with throughout the set.

A relaxed, community-first space designed to help them 'lose track of time' A dedicated retail space featuring limited-edition New Balance x Rascals t-shirts. Co-branded giveaways with every purchase from the exclusive menu.

Across the activation, guests can expect:

For those who can't join in person, the exclusive menu will also be available on Deliveroo with a few complimentary surprises arriving with the delivery.

Open to the public from 24–26 April, the experience will feature a variety of activities on 24 April, followed by an ongoing branded presence across the weekend. Those interested in joining the community run on April 24th are more than welcome to show up at 6:15AM at Rascals.

What: New Balance and Rascals' community-led experience

Dates: 24-26 April open to the public

Morning Run: 24 April at 6:15 AM from Rascals

Evening: 24 April from 6PM onwards at Rascals

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About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 14,000 associates around the globe, and in 2025 reported worldwide sales of $9.2 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance's U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit newbalance; for the latest press information visit newsmarket.