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New Balance And Rascals Bring The Ellipse To Life Through A Community-Led Experience In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – April, 2026: Following the recent launch of the Ellipse, New Balance's latest silhouette, New Balance is collaborating with the homegrown favorite, Rascals, to host a community-driven experience in Dubai from 24th to 26th April.
Rooted in a shared appreciation for everyday rituals and local culture, the collaboration brings together New Balance's legacy in running with Rascals' modern take on classic American diner experience; creating a space where movement, food and community intersect naturally. At the center of the experience is the Ellipse, a silhouette designed to help runners 'lose track of time.' Moving away from performance metrics and encouraging a more expressive, feel-first approach to running, the Ellipse helps runners focus on enjoyment, freedom and personal rhythm. Through this collaboration, that mindset extends beyond the run, shaping an environment where the community can come together, slow down and connect. The experience will begin at 6:15 AM on Friday, April 24, with a morning 5k community run at around the Al Safa neighborhood, starting and ending at Rascals. Open to all levels, the run reflects New Balance's“Run Your Way” ethos, welcoming participants to move at their own pace, whether running, jogging or walking. Post-run, participants will be invited to refuel with complimentary refreshments and bakery items. Later that evening from 6PM onwards New Balance will host a community gathering at Rascals, featuring live tracks from Shef Codes and transforming the space into a social hub for runners, creatives and the wider community. The space will feature a range of activities to engage with throughout the set. Across the activation, guests can expect:
Rooted in a shared appreciation for everyday rituals and local culture, the collaboration brings together New Balance's legacy in running with Rascals' modern take on classic American diner experience; creating a space where movement, food and community intersect naturally. At the center of the experience is the Ellipse, a silhouette designed to help runners 'lose track of time.' Moving away from performance metrics and encouraging a more expressive, feel-first approach to running, the Ellipse helps runners focus on enjoyment, freedom and personal rhythm. Through this collaboration, that mindset extends beyond the run, shaping an environment where the community can come together, slow down and connect. The experience will begin at 6:15 AM on Friday, April 24, with a morning 5k community run at around the Al Safa neighborhood, starting and ending at Rascals. Open to all levels, the run reflects New Balance's“Run Your Way” ethos, welcoming participants to move at their own pace, whether running, jogging or walking. Post-run, participants will be invited to refuel with complimentary refreshments and bakery items. Later that evening from 6PM onwards New Balance will host a community gathering at Rascals, featuring live tracks from Shef Codes and transforming the space into a social hub for runners, creatives and the wider community. The space will feature a range of activities to engage with throughout the set. Across the activation, guests can expect:
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A relaxed, community-first space designed to help them 'lose track of time'
A dedicated retail space featuring limited-edition New Balance x Rascals t-shirts.
Co-branded giveaways with every purchase from the exclusive menu.
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