Talisker Increases Bralorne Gold Project Diamond Drill Program To 105,000 Metres

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker” or the“ Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its diamond drill program from 30,000 metres to 105,000 metres. The program will consist of 83,000 metres of resource conversion drilling at the Mustang, Bralorne West and Olympus areas and 22,000 metres of exploration drilling targeting veins at Congress and Pioneer Deeps. Drilling at Mustang (33,000 metres) will focus on extending stopes of the Alhambra, BK and BK9870 veins from the 1030 to the 980 levels, directly below where Talisker is actively mining and developing, as well as along strike to the west. An additional 25,000 metres will be drilled at Bralorne West targeting veins scheduled for mining late 2026, 2027 and 2028. A further 25,000 metres of drilling will be conducted at the Olympus area to support resource conversion for the upcoming mine plan. Talisker will also be initiating drilling at the Congress area, located approximately 15 kilometres to the north of Mustang. A total of 12,000 metres of surface drilling is planned, targeting extensions of known veins along strike and down dip. A further 10,000 metres of exploratory drilling will also be conducted at Pioneer Deeps with a view to delineate a new series of ore bodies first discovered by Talisker drilling in 2021. Drilling will test ore body extensions along strike of the original drilling that reported 1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m (see news release of June 22, 2021). Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“Drilling and development are the life blood of any mine, defining a clear path for future production and providing operational certainty and contingency. The extensive resource conversion drilling at Mustang and Bralorne West increases the confidence of our medium term mine plan while the drilling at Olympus will confirm the operational pathway at our planned second mine. Drilling at Congress, 15 kilometres to the north of the main Bralorne camp, will be the first to be conducted by Talisker and will test extensions to the historic resource.”

Bralorne Diamond Drill Program Area Drilling

(m) Purpose Mustang 33,000 Diamond drilling resource conversion – Alhambra, BK, BK9870 Veins Bralorne West 25,000 Diamond drilling resource conversion – 55, 55HW, 101 Veins Olympus

25,000 Diamond drilling resource conversion and exploration Pioneer Deeps

10,000 Diamond drilling testing bulk tonnage of vein stockworks Congress 12,000 Diamond drilling near three historic gold-antimony mines

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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