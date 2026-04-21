Talisker Increases Bralorne Gold Project Diamond Drill Program To 105,000 Metres
|Bralorne Diamond Drill Program
|Area
| Drilling
(m)
|Purpose
|Mustang
|33,000
|Diamond drilling resource conversion – Alhambra, BK, BK9870 Veins
|Bralorne West
|25,000
|Diamond drilling resource conversion – 55, 55HW, 101 Veins
| Olympus
|25,000
|Diamond drilling resource conversion and exploration
| Pioneer Deeps
|10,000
|Diamond drilling testing bulk tonnage of vein stockworks
|Congress
|12,000
|Diamond drilling near three historic gold-antimony mines
For further information, please contact:
Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 647 274 8975
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
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