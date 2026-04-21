Risk Appetite Declines As Global Stocks Waver Amid Hormuz Tensions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Strait of Hormuz has closed again after a brief weekend reopening, sending WTI crude oil sharply higher and knocking risk appetite at the start of the week, even as US equity index futures remain close to last Friday's record highs. Traders who entered long positions during recent sessions have been quick to reduce exposure when price moves exceed their typical ranges, resulting in a broad pullback in long bias across equity indices. The proportion of traders long the S&P 500 now stands at 59% from 64% last Monday, the Dow 30 at 61% from 67% moving out of heavy long territory, the Russell 2000 easing to 55% from 63%, and the Nasdaq 100 shifting from a slight long 51% to a slight sell 54% as the tech-heavy index had outperformed over the prior week.

A similar reduction in long bias played out in the DAX 40, where it has fallen to 58% from 67%, and in the Hang Seng, pulling back to 76% from an extreme long 81% the previous Monday. The FTSE 100 and ASX 200 moved in the opposite direction: long bias in the FTSE 100 edged up to 70% from 69%, while traders in the ASX 200 pushed further into extreme long territory at 83% from 78%, adding long positions alongside last week's price moves rather than reducing exposure. The ASX pattern is consistent with a significant proportion of trend-following traders in that market.

In commodities, gold is no longer at extreme long levels, with the proportion of traders holding long positions falling to 73% from 79% a week ago. A gap lower in gold prices at the start of this week left some traders who had entered on dips caught by the move. In WTI, the renewed disruption to Strait of Hormuz traffic has attracted fresh long positioning, taking majority long bias to 69%.

In currency markets, USD/JPY has seen a shift in trader positioning as the pair hovers close to the 160 level, a region that has historically drawn close market attention. With volatility in the pair remaining limited, some traders appear to be range-trading around levels that carry significant risk of intervention. In USD/CAD, the continued trend lower in the pair has drawn traders to the long side at a notably increased rate over the past week, with the proportion of traders long rising to a heavy 70% at the start of this week from 58% the previous Monday.

Monte Safieddine, Head of Market Research, Capital MENA said:

“The reopening and almost immediate re-closure of the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend encapsulates the difficulty traders face in pricing this conflict. Last week's record highs in a few key equity indices were built on the assumption that a durable de-escalation was within reach; this morning's positioning data suggests that assumption is being reassessed. The broad reduction in long bias across US indices and the DAX reflects that reassessment, though the fact that longs have not been unwound more aggressively, and that FTSE 100 and ASX positioning actually moved higher, points to traders managing exposure rather than abandoning it. It remains difficult to trust market moves while geopolitical headlines continue to drive sharp reversals, and more so the longer the conflict persists. For now, however, a majority of traders are opting to remain on the long side.”

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