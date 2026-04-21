Tamil Nadu Polls: Vijay Holds Massive Roadshow On Final Day Of Campaign

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies Vijay on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in the Saidapet area on the final day of electioneering ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. A sea of people gathered to show thier support for the actor Vijay, who is making his politcal debut in these assembly elections.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is contesting against DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj. He is also contesting from Perambur, where he is up against the DMK MLA RD Sekar.

Vijay's Message to Voters

Earlier, Vijay made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party's "Whistle" symbol and promising to resist political pressure from established parties. In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his "own kin" and thanking them for their continued support since his entry into politics.

Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents. "Who else but those who, from the day I entered politics to express gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu--my own kin who have given me everything--have inflicted unspeakable pressures, constraints, and heartaches upon us until now? Our people know well our political adversary, the anti-people evil force DMK, and the BJP, a resolute power that battles in the field against policy adversaries and many others," Vijay said.

The actor-turned politician asserted that his political journey is driven solely by public welfare and dismissed any suggestion that he would yield to intimidation. "This Vijay, who entered politics solely for the people and their welfare, will he bow to the pressures of fascist-minded, anti-people parties? Will he cower and kowtow to the threats and coercions of diversionary investment corporations? He cannot be subdued by flaunting benefits to rein in your son. Nor can he be intimidated by wielding authority to threaten your brother," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

This comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, which will be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

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