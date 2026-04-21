Quote Of The Day By Epictetus: 'First Say To Yourself What You Would Be And Then Do What You Have To Do'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do.”

- Epictetus, Philosopher

Today's Quote of the Day is from Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetu. The quote primarily asks the readers to decide what they want to be in future and take steps to make it happen.

Who was Epictetus?

Epictetus was a Greek Stoic philosopher born into slavery in the first century CE, likely in Hierapolis in Phrygia, who later gained freedom, taught philosophy in Rome, and eventually founded a school in Nicopolis after philosophers were banished from the city.

Britannica places his life roughly between 55 and 135 CE, while the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy likewise notes that he spent part of his early life as the slave of Epaphroditus, an administrator in Nero's court. What makes Epictetus enduring is not a large written body of his own - Arrian recorded his teachings - but the intense practicality of his philosophy: character first, action second, and self-mastery above appearance.

What does the quote mean?

“First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do.”

- Epictetus

The quote by Epictetus is commonly cited from Discourse, Book III, Chapter 23, section 1. Wikiquote preserves the Greek and the standard English rendering, identifying it specifically with that section of the Discourses.

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the quote talks about understanding your identity before execution. When you know what you are and who would you want to be, your ambition becomes clearer.

Most people reverse the order: they rush into tasks, goals, meetings, and ambition without first deciding what kind of person they want to be while doing those things. Epictetus insists on the harder sequence. First define the self - disciplined, calm, just, courageous, reliable - and then let behavior follow from that standard.

That is what gives the quote its strategic power. It is not a slogan about vague self-improvement. It is a demand for internal coherence. A leader who has not decided what they stand for will keep improvising under pressure, changing tone with the room, and confusing motion with direction. But once identity is set, decision-making improves.

How to implement this in your life?

Define three traits you want your work to express this quarter - for example, clarity, steadiness, and courage - before you set output goals.

Translate identity into behavior by asking,“What would a disciplined leader do in this situation?” before major decisions.

Write a one-sentence personal standard for work, such as:“I want to be the person who stays calm, tells the truth, and improves the team.”

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Audit your calendar and cut one recurring activity that reflects status-chasing more than real contribution.

Review your day each evening by measuring not only what you completed, but whether your actions matched the person you claim to be.

Reward people on your team for qualities of character - reliability, honesty, composure, sound judgment - not only for visible wins.

These steps fit the broader workplace evidence that organizations now need adaptability anchored in purpose, values, and culture rather than speed alone.

Disclaimer: The first draft of the article first appeared in AI