Salient Rebrands Under Single Honeymoon Name

MENAFN - PRovoke) CHICAGO - Salient Holdings is relaunching under a single brand, consolidating its portfolio of agencies as Honeymoon.

The move brings together Honeymoon Creative, Candor and Salient Agency under the Honeymoon name, reflecting what the firm says has already been an integrated operating model across creative, PR and marketing and experience.

The Honeymoon name was previously used by the group's creative agency and is now being extended across the broader organization as it looks to present a more unified identity externally.

Founded in 2021, the firm said it has posted double-digit revenue growth in each of its first four years, including nearly 20% growth over the past 12 months. The agency's client roster includes Sazerac, Post Consumer Products, Moen, Wells Enterprises, GALLO and Old Second Bank.

CEO Tricia Ewald said the rebrand is also intended to reduce complexity as the business scales. The firm said its legacy teams across creative, PR/marketing and experience have already been working closely together across client assignments, sharing resources and capabilities.