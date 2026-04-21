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Digital Empowerment For Traditional TCM Laozhongyi And CUBE Platform Forge Strategic Partnership To Expand Into Southeast Asia And The Middle East
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAIKOU, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Laozhongyi, a brand under Sinopharm Hanfang, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the CUBE Enterprise Digital Incubation & Equity Trading Platform in Haikou City, Hainan Province. The partnership focuses on brand digitalization, cross‐border equity incubation, and regional market adaptation, aiming to facilitate the overseas launch of Laozhongyi's TCM herbal products in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
On April 16th, the strategic cooperation signing ceremony was held in Haikou, China
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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