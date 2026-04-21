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Trump Expresses Optimism Over Iran Talks Amid Escalating Tensions
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Monday that ongoing discussions with Iran are expected to conclude successfully, suggesting that the outcome will ultimately satisfy all sides, even as diplomatic tensions remain high.
In a phone interview with a conservative radio host, Trump stated: “We've done a great job, and we'll get it closed out, and everybody's going to be happy.”
His remarks came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran rejects negotiations conducted “under the shadow of threats.” Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic process, also criticized Trump’s decision to enforce a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran considers a violation of an already fragile ceasefire.
Posting on the platform X, Ghalibaf accused the US of attempting to pressure Iran into concessions, saying the talks were being pushed toward “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared alternative military options in case the two-week ceasefire—reportedly mediated by Pakistan—collapses.
When asked about Iran’s rejection of negotiations, Trump responded that continued resistance would lead to consequences, stating: “They're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before.”
He added that any eventual agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, saying: “They will have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon.”
Trump also confirmed that US representatives are expected to travel to Islamabad for further talks, although Iran has not officially confirmed participation and has insisted that the naval blockade must first be lifted.
The situation remains tense as US forces continue enforcing maritime restrictions on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports, a measure Tehran says violates the ceasefire agreement currently in place.
In a phone interview with a conservative radio host, Trump stated: “We've done a great job, and we'll get it closed out, and everybody's going to be happy.”
His remarks came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran rejects negotiations conducted “under the shadow of threats.” Ghalibaf, who has been closely involved in the diplomatic process, also criticized Trump’s decision to enforce a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran considers a violation of an already fragile ceasefire.
Posting on the platform X, Ghalibaf accused the US of attempting to pressure Iran into concessions, saying the talks were being pushed toward “a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared alternative military options in case the two-week ceasefire—reportedly mediated by Pakistan—collapses.
When asked about Iran’s rejection of negotiations, Trump responded that continued resistance would lead to consequences, stating: “They're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before.”
He added that any eventual agreement would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, saying: “They will have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon.”
Trump also confirmed that US representatives are expected to travel to Islamabad for further talks, although Iran has not officially confirmed participation and has insisted that the naval blockade must first be lifted.
The situation remains tense as US forces continue enforcing maritime restrictions on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports, a measure Tehran says violates the ceasefire agreement currently in place.
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