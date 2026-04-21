Saudi Arabia Suspends 3 Recruitment Offices, Revokes 11 Licences Over Non-Compliance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia, has detected a number of violations that required legal action against 14 recruitment offices.

It decided to immediately suspend the operations of three recruitment offices, while the licences of 11 were revoked for failing to correct violations within the specified period.

This decision comes following the monitoring of recruitment offices and companies in the first quarter of 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the sector, enhance compliance levels, and protect the rights of all relevant parties.

It further reported that the violations reported varied between violating the rules for practicing recruitment activities and providing labour services, delays in returning amounts due to beneficiaries, and failure to address beneficiaries' complaints.