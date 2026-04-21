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Trump Supports Starmer’s Acknowledgment of Mistake Appointing US Ambassador
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Monday that he agrees with remarks from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who admitted it was a mistake to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom acknowledged that he 'exercised wrong judgement' when he chose his ambassador to Washington. I agree, he was a really bad pick. Plenty of time to recover, however!”
Starmer had earlier taken full responsibility in the UK Parliament, apologizing for the decision and also addressing victims linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He stated: “I want to be very clear with the House that, while this statement will focus on the process surrounding Peter Mandelson's vetting and appointment, at the heart of this, there is also a judgment I made that was wrong. I should not have appointed Peter Mandelson. I take responsibility for that decision. And I apologize, again to the victims of the pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who were clearly failed by my decision.”
Mandelson—long known in British politics for his influential behind-the-scenes role and often called the “Prince of Darkness”—had a long political career before the controversy led to his departure from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords.
He was appointed UK ambassador to the US in February 2025 but was later removed in September after Downing Street said new information had emerged about the extent of his ties to Epstein.
According to disclosures referenced in the Epstein-related files, payments totaling around £55,000 ($74,000) were made between 2003 and 2004 to Mandelson or his partner, along with coverage of educational expenses. Additional emails reportedly suggest that Mandelson may have shared sensitive UK government information with Epstein following the 2008 financial crisis.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom acknowledged that he 'exercised wrong judgement' when he chose his ambassador to Washington. I agree, he was a really bad pick. Plenty of time to recover, however!”
Starmer had earlier taken full responsibility in the UK Parliament, apologizing for the decision and also addressing victims linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He stated: “I want to be very clear with the House that, while this statement will focus on the process surrounding Peter Mandelson's vetting and appointment, at the heart of this, there is also a judgment I made that was wrong. I should not have appointed Peter Mandelson. I take responsibility for that decision. And I apologize, again to the victims of the pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who were clearly failed by my decision.”
Mandelson—long known in British politics for his influential behind-the-scenes role and often called the “Prince of Darkness”—had a long political career before the controversy led to his departure from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords.
He was appointed UK ambassador to the US in February 2025 but was later removed in September after Downing Street said new information had emerged about the extent of his ties to Epstein.
According to disclosures referenced in the Epstein-related files, payments totaling around £55,000 ($74,000) were made between 2003 and 2004 to Mandelson or his partner, along with coverage of educational expenses. Additional emails reportedly suggest that Mandelson may have shared sensitive UK government information with Epstein following the 2008 financial crisis.
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