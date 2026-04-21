In Rostov Region, Drones Attack Railway Facilities Near Military Unit, Halting Train Traffic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Astra reported this, citing residents' testimony.

The source stated that a series of explosions was heard in Novocherkassk and surrounding settlements. In particular, a strike was reported near the railway in the village of Persianovsky in the Oktyabrsky district. Military Unit No. 22179 is located 1.6 km from the site of the explosion, and Repair and Maintenance Unit No. 3658 was located 800 meters away for a long time. It is currently unknown whether the latter is still there.

Due to the attack on the Likhaya station, significant train delays were observed. Passengers in local chat rooms confirmed the temporary suspension of service.

Governor Yuriy Slyusar claimed that“over 40 UAVs were repelled and destroyed” in the city of Taganrog and 11 districts of the Rostov region.

Also, he acknowledged“disruptions to the railway contact network.”

“As a result, the movement of three trains heading north near the Novocherkassk railway station and the movement of four trains heading south near the Kamenolomni railway station were halted,” wrote the Russian official.

Military intelligence conducts series of raids, clears Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of Sunday, April 19, missiles struck the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog, Russia, where Molniya drones are manufactured.