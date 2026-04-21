People Of Tamil Nadu Will Give Massive Victory To NDA To Teach Lesson To Stalin: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a massive victory to the NDA to teach a lesson to“Mr Stalin.”

Speaking to IANS, Goyal said,“I am at least glad that finally Udhayanidhi Stalin and his father M.K. Stalin have realised that by hurting Tamil culture, Tamil pride, Tamil tradition, and Tamil heritage, and by calling Sanatan Dharma - which is a way of life for Tamil Nadu and for Indians, something that should be eradicated, they have hurt the sentiments of every Tamil. Tamil Nadu will not forget, and Tamil Nadu will not forgive.”

He further said,“The people of Tamil Nadu will give such a massive victory to the NDA to teach a lesson to 'Mr Stalin,' whom I call anti-Tamil, for continuously creating false narratives and hurting our women by depriving them of reservation. The Congress and Tamil Nadu's DMK are primarily responsible for not ensuring reservation.”

Goyal added,“It is clearly visible that there is a massive wave in favour of the NDA. Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Referring to regional leadership, he said,“You just heard N. Chandrababu Naidu himself. He is from South India. They have hurt the interests of South India and the Northeast, and they have also weakened the goal of ensuring equal opportunities for every part of India and for every woman. Stalin has completely failed the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning. According to the Election Commission, all forms of campaigning will cease after 6 P.M. With limited time remaining, political parties intensified their final outreach efforts across districts.

During campaigning, BJP leaders, while canvassing for alliance candidates, alleged that the DMK had delivered poor governance in the state and that dynastic politics had permeated even village panchayat levels under its rule.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami claimed that the DMK government was responsible for deteriorating law and order and rising crimes against women.

On the other hand, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stated that Tamil Nadu has progressed under the DMK government. He criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP and drew comparisons with the current political situation of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Congress party, meanwhile, accused the Income Tax Department of obstructing Tamil Nadu Congress President Selva Perunthagai from carrying out his political duties, terming the searches a blatant misuse of central agencies by the BJP.