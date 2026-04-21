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Mezzan Holding Holds 25th Annual General Meeting
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Shareholders approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividend of 45 fils per share
Kuwait, April 18, 2026 — Mezzan Holding KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and pharmaceutical products in the Gulf, held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Kuwait. Shareholders approved all agenda items including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 45% of the nominal value of the share (45 fils per share) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025.
In his remarks at the General Assembly, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, Chairman of Mezzan Holding, said: “In 2025, Mezzan Holding delivered tangible growth in revenue and improved profitability, supported by continued enhancements in operational efficiency, an improved business mix, and strengthened financial discipline. This performance was not the product of favorable circumstances, but rather the result of sustained institutional effort built on a clear strategic direction, disciplined execution, and a focus on creating real, sustainable value.”
Amr Farghal, Chief Executive Officer of Mezzan Holding, said: “We remain committed to maintaining close engagement with our shareholders and transparent dialogue on the company’s performance. Our 2025 results reflect continued balanced growth and improved earnings quality. Mezzan’s role extends beyond financial results to ensuring the reliable supply of essential goods, including food, water, and medicines, a responsibility that remains central to how we operate. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our core food manufacturing and distribution businesses while expanding in healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, with the Al-Shifa project progressing steadily as a key driver of future growth. We are also proud to hold this year’s meeting at the Al-Shifa site, where this vision is now taking shape through the leadership and efforts of our colleagues Mr. Ali Abdulrahman Al-Wazzan and Dr. Rashed Reyadh Khazaal.”
FY 2025 Financial Highlights:
-Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.
-Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.
-EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.
-Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.
-Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.
-Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.
Kuwait, April 18, 2026 — Mezzan Holding KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and pharmaceutical products in the Gulf, held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Kuwait. Shareholders approved all agenda items including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 45% of the nominal value of the share (45 fils per share) for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025.
In his remarks at the General Assembly, Mr. Montaser Jassim Al-Wazzan, Chairman of Mezzan Holding, said: “In 2025, Mezzan Holding delivered tangible growth in revenue and improved profitability, supported by continued enhancements in operational efficiency, an improved business mix, and strengthened financial discipline. This performance was not the product of favorable circumstances, but rather the result of sustained institutional effort built on a clear strategic direction, disciplined execution, and a focus on creating real, sustainable value.”
Amr Farghal, Chief Executive Officer of Mezzan Holding, said: “We remain committed to maintaining close engagement with our shareholders and transparent dialogue on the company’s performance. Our 2025 results reflect continued balanced growth and improved earnings quality. Mezzan’s role extends beyond financial results to ensuring the reliable supply of essential goods, including food, water, and medicines, a responsibility that remains central to how we operate. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our core food manufacturing and distribution businesses while expanding in healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, with the Al-Shifa project progressing steadily as a key driver of future growth. We are also proud to hold this year’s meeting at the Al-Shifa site, where this vision is now taking shape through the leadership and efforts of our colleagues Mr. Ali Abdulrahman Al-Wazzan and Dr. Rashed Reyadh Khazaal.”
FY 2025 Financial Highlights:
-Revenue: KD 297.1 million, up by 3.8%.
-Operating Profit: KD 26.6 million, up by 18.0%.
-EBITDA: KD 35.3 million, up by 11.8%.
-Net Profit Before Tax: KD 20.5 million, up by 25.0%.
-Net Profit After Tax: KD 18.6 million, up by 20.0%.
-Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 17.3 million, up by 19.0%.
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