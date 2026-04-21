'Winning 3 Golds At US Open Would Not Be Possible Without Maharashtra Pickleball Assoc. Support', Say Arjun And Aditya Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Arjun & Aditya Singh won 3 gold medals at the recently concluded US Open Pickleball Championship held at Naples, Florida. Backed by the Maharashtra Pickleball Association and Indian Pickleball Association, the brothers have announced their place on the global pickleball stage and are one of the foremost talents from India.

The newly crowned US Open champions will next compete at the Maharashtra Open 2026, held under the aegis of the Maharashtra Pickleball Association and the IPA.

“Arjun and I have been training extremely hard and the results have been very satisfying. The belief that Rahool Kanal Sir and the Maharashtra Pickleball Association have shown in us cannot be mentioned enough and this would not have been possible without their backing. We are looking forward to continuing the work and to get the results for India.” Aditya, Winner, US Open Pickleball Championship 2026.

Aditya and Arjun Singh won 2 golds in the Men's Doubles 5.0 category and the U18 Boys' Doubles, respectively, toppling top seeds and favourites in both the events. Arjun Singh added the 3rd gold medal to the Indian tally after winning the Men's Singles 5.0 event at the US Open.

“Winning 3 gold medals for India at the US Open Pickleball Championship would not be possible without the support of the Maharashtra Pickleball Association and the Indian Pickleball Association. A special mention to Rahool Kanal Sir who did not hesitate to make sure we had everything an athlete needs to succeed at the highest level. We are hoping to continue this momentum all the way to the Maharashtra Open as well.”

India's final tally at the US Open Pickleball Championship came up to a final of 8 medals with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals across multiple categories.