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North Carolina Park Shooting Leaves Two Teenagers Dead
(MENAFN) Two teenagers were fatally shot and five others wounded Monday after a brawl spiraled into gunfire at a public park adjacent to a middle school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities confirmed, citing media reports.
Law enforcement received the initial call of a fight Monday morning, and while officers were still en route, incoming updates reported active gunfire and multiple victims down. Police Captain Kevin Burns addressed reporters at a news conference, as covered by a news outlet.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 17-year-old Erubey Romero Medina suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Further into the park, they came upon 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had sustained a similar injury. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Beyond the two fatalities, five additional teenagers — ranging in age from 14 to 19 — sustained injuries of varying severity, from serious to minor, a report by the news outlet noted. Authorities withheld their identities but disclosed the group comprised four girls and one boy.
The investigation remains active, with detectives working to establish each individual's precise role in the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that some of the wounded may themselves have been involved in the shooting.
As of Monday, no suspects had been taken into custody, and authorities emphasized the probe is still ongoing.
Law enforcement received the initial call of a fight Monday morning, and while officers were still en route, incoming updates reported active gunfire and multiple victims down. Police Captain Kevin Burns addressed reporters at a news conference, as covered by a news outlet.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 17-year-old Erubey Romero Medina suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Further into the park, they came upon 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had sustained a similar injury. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Beyond the two fatalities, five additional teenagers — ranging in age from 14 to 19 — sustained injuries of varying severity, from serious to minor, a report by the news outlet noted. Authorities withheld their identities but disclosed the group comprised four girls and one boy.
The investigation remains active, with detectives working to establish each individual's precise role in the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that some of the wounded may themselves have been involved in the shooting.
As of Monday, no suspects had been taken into custody, and authorities emphasized the probe is still ongoing.
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