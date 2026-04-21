Presidio Investors Expands Portfolio With Strategic Investment In Edge Home Finance
Partner, Victor Masaya, of Presidio Investors, commented:“Edge Home Finance's platform, track record and broker-focused approach aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering excellence and growth. Together, we aim to redefine what's possible in the mortgage brokerage channel and deliver an unparalleled value proposition to loan originators."
Edge Home Finance's President, Tom Ahles shared the same enthusiasm: "Presidio brings the technology vision and strategic guidance we need to expand our reach and further elevate our service delivery. Our team is eager to embrace what this collaboration will bring."
About Edge Home Finance
Edge Home Finance is a leading mortgage brokerage platform dedicated to empowering loan originators with innovative technology, operational support, and competitive lending solutions.
About Presidio
Presidio Investors is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm focused on quality businesses in the lower middle market. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build long-term value and achieve superior financial results, with a consistent track record of identifying high-growth investment opportunities. For more information, visit .
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