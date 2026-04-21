The Fixies Bring Music, Stories And Fun Learning To Children In China

Animotion Media Group is expanding the world of The Fixies in China with two new releases for young audiences: the Chinese-language music album Pack-o-mat and a new The Fixies science discovery book series.

The new album brings the much-loved Fixies characters to children in China through cheerful songs in Chinese, giving families a new way to enjoy the brand beyond the screen. Full of energy, fun, and familiar characters, the release is designed to make listening time both entertaining and engaging for young fans. The album is available on Kuwo Music, QQ Music,NetEase Music and KuGou Music, and many others - .

Alongside the music launch, The Fixies book series introduces children to a collection of 25 science discovery picture books based on the hit animated show. Each book includes three stories adapted from the series, along with a short“Lesson from The Fixies” section that explains simple science ideas in a playful and easy-to-understand way.

From household appliances and how information travels to basic physics experiments and chemistry, the books help children explore how the world around them works. Inspired by everyday life, the stories are made to spark curiosity, encourage observation, and turn learning into an enjoyable adventure. Adapted from the animation and grouped by theme, the books offer a fun and accessible reading experience for young children.

The digital books are available on major Chinese children's reading platforms, including Youdao Reading and later on KaDa Stories. In addition, audio stories based on the same content were released earlier on leading Chinese audio platforms such as Ximalaya, QQ Music,Kuwo Music, and are coming to Pocket Story soon, giving children even more ways to listen, learn, and enjoy the stories while spending less time in front of a screen.

With music, books, and audio stories now available in Chinese, The Fixies is creating more ways for families in China to connect with the brand through play, discovery, and everyday learning.

The Fixies is a popular animated series about tiny heroes who live inside machines and help solve everyday technical problems through science, logic, and teamwork. Loved by children around the world, the brand is available in more than 150 countries and continues to grow through music, publishing, live experiences, and consumer products.

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