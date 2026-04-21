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Fed Nominee Warsh Makes Independence His Defining Commitment
(MENAFN) Kevin Warsh, tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve as its next chair, pledged Tuesday to safeguard the central bank's independence from political interference — a commitment likely to draw close scrutiny given the administration's history of pressure on the Fed.
The prepared text of Warsh's opening statement before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs was made public ahead of the confirmation hearing, offering financial markets and lawmakers an early window into his monetary philosophy.
In his remarks, Warsh placed the principle of institutional independence front and center, asserting that monetary policymaking must be anchored in analytical discipline and substantive deliberation rather than political considerations.
"I am committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent," Warsh said.
While drawing a firm line around monetary policy, Warsh struck a more collaborative tone on other fronts, signaling his willingness to engage constructively with both the Trump administration and Capitol Hill on matters within the Fed's purview that fall outside its rate-setting function. He also committed to maintaining rigorous accountability standards across all of the central bank's operations.
"If confirmed as chairman, I will seek to bring the experience of a one-time insider and the questioning spirit of an outsider. I will keep the Fed mindful of its limits, focused on its mission, and delivering on its mandate. I will be faithful to the Constitution, to the Federal Reserve Act, and to the best of the Fed's traditions," he added.
Warsh, a former Fed governor and one-time Wall Street insider, now awaits Senate confirmation to assume what is widely considered the most consequential economic policy role in the world.
The prepared text of Warsh's opening statement before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs was made public ahead of the confirmation hearing, offering financial markets and lawmakers an early window into his monetary philosophy.
In his remarks, Warsh placed the principle of institutional independence front and center, asserting that monetary policymaking must be anchored in analytical discipline and substantive deliberation rather than political considerations.
"I am committed to ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent," Warsh said.
While drawing a firm line around monetary policy, Warsh struck a more collaborative tone on other fronts, signaling his willingness to engage constructively with both the Trump administration and Capitol Hill on matters within the Fed's purview that fall outside its rate-setting function. He also committed to maintaining rigorous accountability standards across all of the central bank's operations.
"If confirmed as chairman, I will seek to bring the experience of a one-time insider and the questioning spirit of an outsider. I will keep the Fed mindful of its limits, focused on its mission, and delivering on its mandate. I will be faithful to the Constitution, to the Federal Reserve Act, and to the best of the Fed's traditions," he added.
Warsh, a former Fed governor and one-time Wall Street insider, now awaits Senate confirmation to assume what is widely considered the most consequential economic policy role in the world.
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