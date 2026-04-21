Aman Center Unveils 2026-2030 Strategy To Boost Social Protection, Empower Women And Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), one of the centers under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work yesterday launched its new strategy for 2026-2030, marking a significant milestone in its institutional development and a new phase in its efforts to enhance social safety, protect and empower women and children, and support family stability.

The launch ceremony was attended by Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, along with Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi. The event also brought together several ministry undersecretaries, the CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, and several partners and supporters.

Speaking at the event, Acting Executive Director of Aman Center Fadhel Mohammed Al Kaabi, described the strategy as a pivotal step toward strengthening the social protection system in Qatar.

He emphasized that the new vision and mission outline a clear roadmap based on key strategic outcomes, including adopting an awareness-driven approach to combat violence against women and children and to promote safe and stable family environments through preventive programs and community partnerships.

“The strategy also focuses on delivering integrated, high-quality protection, rehabilitation, and empowerment services for women and children affected by violence and family disintegration. These services aim to ensure independence and effective social integration for beneficiaries,” said Al Kaabi.

Additionally, he said the strategy prioritizes building sustainable, efficient institutional capacities that enhance transparency, professionalism, and financial sustainability, thereby supporting the center's mission to advance social protection and family stability.

Al Kaabi noted that the strategy is the result of a collective effort by Aman Center's staff, developed entirely by internal teams. This reflects strong confidence in national competencies and their deep understanding of community needs and challenges faced by target groups.

The strategy is structured around three main pillars. The first focuses on strengthening prevention of domestic violence through targeted awareness programs that promote family cohesion and constructive dialogue, supported by effective community partnerships.

The second pillar emphasizes adopting scientific methodologies, developing unified operational guidelines for intake and early intervention procedures, and implementing comprehensive rehabilitation programs that rebuild trust and foster independence.

It also includes the development of standardized tools to measure the impact of rehabilitation programs on psychological, behavioral, and social well-being.

The third pillar aims to enhance institutional infrastructure and financial sustainability by diversifying funding sources and improving organizational performance to ensure service quality and effectiveness. The strategy reflects a shared vision and integrated efforts across all departments within Aman Center, contributing to the development of impactful initiatives and programs aligned with national priorities in social protection and sustainable development.

Al Kaabi also highlighted the importance of communicating the new vision of Aman's 2026–2030 strategy, which aspires to create a safe family environment where women and children can enjoy stability and a dignified life. The center's mission focuses on providing a safe and inclusive environment for victims of violence and family breakdown, delivering protection, rehabilitation, empowerment, and legal, psychological, and social support services in line with quality and transparency standards.

It also seeks to strengthen community partnerships and raise public awareness to achieve sustainable impact.“Protection is our mission, and safety is our goal,” he stated. The strategy is guided by core values, including social empowerment, professionalism and innovation, community partnership, transparency and accountability, and quality and sustainability.

Described as a roadmap toward sustainable social impact, the strategy signals a shift from an operational role to a leadership role in empowerment. It is built on three key foundations: institutional capacity and financial sustainability; governance frameworks and service quality; and social impact through empowering target groups, particularly women and children affected by violence and family disintegration. Strategic priorities focus on several key areas. In awareness, the center aims to reach diverse segments of society, activate community partnerships, and optimise resources. In protection and rehabilitation, it seeks to enhance response efficiency, provide comprehensive legal services, and offer integrated psychological and social programs.

In institutional development, priorities include strengthening functional integration, improving operational efficiency, monitoring performance based on quality standards, ensuring institutional sustainability, diversifying funding, and expanding research and strategic partnerships.