Forget prompt engineering: London tech firm says managing AI agents requires empathy, not algorithms

As autonomous 'agentic AI' moves into the mainstream UK office, Red Eagle Tech reveals the surprising secret to making it work: context, perspective, and human management skills.

LONDON - 28 April 2026 - For the past three years, UK businesses have been told they need to hire highly technical "prompt engineers" to survive the artificial intelligence revolution. But according to London-based technology consultancy Red Eagle Tech, that advice is now entirely backward.

As the industry shifts from basic chatbots to autonomous "agentic" AI - systems like Anthropic's Claude Computer Use that can navigate screens and execute complex, multi-step workflows - the skills required to run them have fundamentally changed. Red Eagle Tech says that the companies getting the best results aren't treating AI like a piece of software. They're treating it like a junior employee.

"People assume that getting the most out of an autonomous AI agent requires a computer science degree, but that's not the case,” says Kat Korson, director at Red Eagle Tech. "Managing an AI agent requires many of the same skills as managing a human being. If you have the empathy to understand someone else's perspective, if you can identify their strengths and weaknesses to give them tasks they'll excel at, and if you know how to share knowledge, you're already well-equipped to get AI agents working productively for you."

According to Red Eagle Tech, businesses struggling to get a return on their AI investments are often overlooking the fact that success simply comes down to applying the management skills they already possess.

"Think about how you'd delegate a complex task to a new junior employee," Kat explains. "If you just give them a one-sentence instruction and then walk away, they'll most likely struggle. They lack the business context, the background of the client, and examples of what good looks like. AI agents fail for the same reason. You have to step into the tool's shoes and ask yourself: 'If I were asked to perform this task given only the context I've just provided, could I succeed?' If the answer is no, the AI will struggle too."

Red Eagle Tech's insight comes from using these systems daily. Because the software development industry was the first to be disrupted by agentic AI, the consultancy's expert engineers have served as the canary in the coal mine for this new way of working.

After integrating autonomous systems into their own daily custom software development workflows, Red Eagle Tech quickly realised that technical skills alone weren't enough to make the AI succeed. Now that Claude's Computer Use capability has brought these tools out of the tech department and into the mainstream, allowing AI to visually navigate spreadsheets, CRMs, and web browsers, SMEs are facing the exact same integration challenges.

The consultancy is now working with UK businesses to help them adapt to this shift, drawing on its experience in software engineering environments. Their new Agentic AI Training Programme bypasses theoretical tech jargon, and focuses on how cross-functional teams can practically "manage" their new digital workforce.

"We were among the first to deal with this as software development was one of the first areas affected," Kat adds. "We've seen what works, made the mistakes, and figured out how to integrate these digital workers alongside our human teams. For SME owners, the key point is that the leadership skills that made your business successful are exactly the skills you need for what comes next."

Notes to editors

What is agentic AI and 'computer use'?

Unlike standard chatbots that simply generate text, agentic AI can take autonomous action. Recent breakthroughs, such as Anthropic Claude's "computer use" capability, allow the AI to look at a screen, move a cursor, click buttons, and type text exactly as a human operator would. This allows the AI to execute multi-step workflows across different pieces of software without human intervention.

About Red Eagle Tech

Red Eagle Tech is a London-based technology consultancy specialising in custom software development, AI solutions, and digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises. We believe technology is for all of us - we make it accessible, straightforward, and enjoyable. We partner with UK businesses to replace fragmented off-the-shelf tools with purpose-built software that integrates seamlessly with their existing workflows - freeing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Media contact

If you'd like to chat about the shift to AI agent management, or to arrange an interview or guest article with Kat Korson on this topic, drop us a line:

Kat Korson

Director, Red Eagle Tech

[email protected]

+44 (0)20 8044 3221

To find out more about Red Eagle Tech's bespoke software solutions, or to explore their hands-on Claude AI training programme, visit