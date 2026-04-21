Bengal Ready To Elect 'Lotus' Govt: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) With the much-anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections just days away, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed confidence that the people of the state are prepared to bring a government represented by the Lotus symbol to power.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said that as voting day approaches, the confidence of her party continues to grow stronger.

“Every resident of Bengal who has endured 15 years of politics marked by fear and intimidation is now determined for change. The sense of oppression has only increased over time, but today people appear to have firmly made up their minds. This time, they are ready to bring a government of the Lotus symbol in Bengal. After the results on May 4, it will feel like a sunrise where everyone is respected,” she said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also criticised the current state administration, alleging that West Bengal has been in a difficult situation for several years. She raised concerns about the safety of women, claiming that there is an atmosphere of fear.

“Tell me, how do women and daughters manage their daily lives here? There are allegations of rule by goons linked to the Trinamool Congress. Women are unable to step out safely, and if they do, they are questioned. Incidents like the RG Kar case show that even under a woman Chief Minister, women have not felt secure. This is deeply unfortunate,” she added.

Gupta further alleged widespread corruption in the state, particularly in the form of“cut money.”

“Whether it is employment, government jobs, or any official work, nothing moves forward without 'cut money.' Farmers are distressed because they are not receiving their due payments, youth are frustrated due to lack of jobs, and women do not feel safe. In such a situation, why would people vote for the current leadership? That is the key question,” she remarked.

She also advised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to focus on her campaign.

“I believe Mamata Banerjee should concentrate on her election efforts. The ground beneath her is slipping. Instead of reacting to others, she should listen carefully to what the public is saying,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday assured that the Election Commission would“leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

The Election Commission of India has also imposed a 48-hour 'Dry Day' in poll-bound areas of West Bengal, as well as in Tamil Nadu, to maintain order and fairness during the voting period.

West Bengal is set to witness a two-phase Assembly election covering all 294 constituencies, marking a shift from the multi-phase polling pattern seen in previous elections. The first phase of voting will take place on April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In Phase 1, polling will be conducted across 152 constituencies spread over 16 districts. The remaining 142 constituencies in seven districts will go to the polls in Phase 2, completing the electoral process.

This year's election marks a notable departure from past trends. While the state saw a single-phase election in 2001, it has largely witnessed multi-phase polls in recent years, including the eight-phase election in 2021. The shift to a two-phase system is being attributed to improved administrative planning and strengthened security arrangements.